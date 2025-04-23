Africa: All of Africa Today - April 23, 2025

Opposition Leader Thiam Disqualified from Côte d'Ivoire Election

Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition leader, Tidjane Thiam, was disqualified from running in the upcoming October presidential election when a court ruled that he forfeited his Ivorian nationality when he became a French citizen in 1987. Despite renouncing his French citizenship to contest the presidency, the judiciary deemed him ineligible, sparking criticism from Thiam, who called the ruling an "act of democratic vandalism". His disqualification came just a week after overwhelmingly being nominated as the sole presidential candidate for the centre-right Democratic Party (PDCI). The ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party has yet to name its candidate, although incumbent President Alassane Ouattara is expected to seek a fourth term. Thiam joined a list of other barred candidates, including former president Laurent Gbagbo.

Cardinals Vie to Become Next Pope

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, the Catholic Church began preparations for a conclave to elect his successor. Of the 138 eligible cardinals, 110 were appointed by Francis. Several contenders emerged as frontrunners, including Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines, known for his humility and progressive views; Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, a staunch advocate for social justice and environmental issues; and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of DR Congo, recognized for his bold leadership and commitment to peace. Vatican insider Cardinal Pietro Parolin brings diplomatic experience, while Italy's Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and Cardinal Mario Grech represented progressive reform. The conclave, held in strict secrecy, required a two-thirds majority vote to elect the next pope, with observers speculating that a non-European leader could be chosen for the first time in centuries.

UN Warns of 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Situation as Ethiopia Aid Ends



The UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced it would halt lifesaving nutrition treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia by the end of the month. The agency warned that 3.6 million vulnerable people faced the loss of food and nutrition assistance without urgent funding, as Ethiopia continued to grapple with acute food insecurity affecting over 10 million people, including three million displaced by conflict and extreme weather. Child malnutrition remained critical, especially in Somali, Oromia, Afar, and Tigray regions, where wasting surpassed emergency levels. WFP, which had only received half of its needed funding last year, had already been forced to reduce rations, providing just 60% to refugees and 80% to food-insecure Ethiopians. Security issues in conflict-hit regions like Amhara and Oromia further disrupted aid operations, threatening the safety of staff and blocking supplies for over 500,000 people.

Ghana Chief Justice Removal Attempt Draws Criticism

Ghanaian President John Mahama suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, marking the first time a sitting chief justice had been suspended in the country's history. The suspension followed the filing of three undisclosed petitions seeking her removal on grounds permitted by the constitution, such as incompetence or misconduct. Torkornoo, Ghana's third female chief justice appointed in 2023, had previously survived a dismissal attempt under former President Akufo-Addo, who deemed an earlier petition flawed. A five-member committee was set to review the case and invite her to respond again before making a final decision. Her suspension drew strong backlash, including from former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who called it an unprecedented attack on the judiciary's independence.

Tensions Mount in Tanzania Ahead Opposition Leader's 'Treason' Trial

Political tensions escalated in Tanzania ahead of opposition leader Tundu Lissu's treason trial, following his arrest on 9 April after a rally and the disqualification of his Chadema party from October's presidential election. Lissu was accused of "publishing false information" and treason, potentially punishable by death, and was transferred overnight to Dar es Salaam, where police used teargas to disperse supporters during his arrest. His arrest and Chadema's disqualification from the upcoming October 2025 presidential election drew sharp criticism from human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which cited increasing repression of opposition voices. Chadema was barred from the election after refusing to sign the 2025 Election Code of Ethics, citing unanswered reform demands.