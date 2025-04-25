Africa: All of Africa Today - April 25, 2025

DR Congo, M23 Rebels Agree to Ceasefire in Eastern Congo Amid Qatar-Mediated Talks

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels agreed to a ceasefire in eastern DR Congo until peace talks mediated by Qatar reached their conclusion. This marked the latest truce since the rebels launched a major offensive in January, during which approximately 7,000 people were reported killed. Both sides described the negotiations as "frank and constructive" and jointly pledged to work towards peace, reaffirming a commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities and a rejection of hate speech and intimidation. In March, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame reaffirmed their commitment to an "unconditional" ceasefire, after having direct talks in Qatar. The decades-long conflict has intensified since M23 launched an unprecedented offensive in January, capturing Goma and Bukavu, eastern Congo's two largest cities, and sparking fears of a wider regional conflict. DR Congo accuses Rwanda of arming and supporting the M23 rebels. Despite assertions from both the UN and the U.S., Rwanda denied supporting M23.

Macron Seeks 'Forgiveness' for French Colonial Rule in Madagascar

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to seek "forgiveness" for France's colonial rule over Madagascar, beginning with the return of looted cultural artefacts. The island was under French colonial rule from 1896 until 1960, when it gained full independence. Macron confirmed plans to return cultural items taken during colonisation, including the skull of King Toera, who was decapitated by French troops in 1897 and whose remains were taken to France as a trophy. Macron called for a collaboration between historians from both countries so that "truth, memory, history and reconciliation can see the light of day". During his two-day visit, the French president also announced plans to step up economic ties, including investment in a major hydroelectric dam project. He called for a "partnership" between the two nations over strategic rare earth minerals needed for renewable energies, of which Madagascar has extensive reserves.

Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Treason Trial for Party Head

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, reported that at least two of its senior members were arrested as they headed to a rally in support of party leader Tundu Lissu, who was facing trial for treason. CHADEMA spokeswoman Brenda Rupia confirmed that Deputy Chairperson John Heche and Secretary General John Mnyika were among those detained in Dar es Salaam. Rupia condemned the arrests as part of a broader crackdown on human rights and democratic freedoms ahead of October's elections. Lissu was arrested and charged with treason on April 10 over an alleged speech inciting rebellion against the upcoming October elections, as well as a separate charge of publishing false information. CHADEMA was recently disqualified from competing in the upcoming elections after it declined to sign an electoral code of conduct, which the party argued was unconstitutional. They said it was a means to "ensure that the ruling party remains in power."

South Africa, Ukraine Discuss Deepening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, marking the first official visit by a Ukrainian Head of State to South Africa. The visit aimed to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across several sectors. Ramaphosa acknowledged Ukraine's support during South Africa's liberation struggle, including education for exiled South Africans in Ukraine. The leaders discussed expanding collaboration in peace diplomacy, post-conflict reconstruction, agriculture, trade, education, and energy. Zelenskyy proposed creating a joint mineral hub for fertiliser production and expressed interest in energy cooperation, including atomic and renewable sources. Both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, the rule of law, and global peace and security.

Benin Confirms 54 Soldiers Killed by al-Qaeda in Border Attack

Benin's government have confirmed that 54 soldiers were killed in a deadly attack by suspected jihadists near the borders with Burkina Faso and Niger. The authorities had previously said that only eight soldiers were killed. The attack, claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), marked the deadliest known assault since jihadists began operating in northern Benin earlier this decade. JNIM, based in Mali but active across the Sahel, claimed to have killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts. In recent years, jihadist violence has spread southward into countries like Benin and Togo. Presidential spokesman Serge Nonvignon described the incident as "heavy losses for the nation," while government spokesperson Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji reaffirmed Benin's determination to defeat the jihadists, declaring that the country would not give in.