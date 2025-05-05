Africa: Mauritania's Sidi Oud Tah To Unveil Vision to Lead the African Development Bank

Nouakchott — When Sidi Ould Tah addresses the media on Tuesday, May 6, he will be hoping to use the opportunity to position himself as the next president of the African Development Bank (AfDB). The Mauritanian is one of five candidates seeking to replace Nigeria's Akinwumi Adesina, whose tenure as head of the AfDB comes to an end in August 2025.

Dozens of journalists from across the continent are gathering in Nouakchott ahead of Tah's press engagement. His team says he is expected to highlight his vision for the AfDB and why he is best suited for the role. Tah previously headed the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and served as finance minister for Mauritania from 2008 to 2015.

"We must make every dollar work like ten" to unlock Africa's financial power, the economist said in a statement announcing the upcoming event. Among the policies he intends to pursue, the statement said, are expanding access to finance for African entrepreneurs, strengthening food security and enhancing regional integration. Tah has said he wants to maximize the potential of the continent's youthful population, noting that "youth and women are not a challenge, they're the engine; an asset, not a burden".

Finance ministers and governors from member countries, who make of the Board of Governors of the Bank, will elect Adesina's successor later this month at a gathering in Abidjan.

The four other candidates will challenge Tah for the presidency includeSenegal's Amadou Hott, the country's former minister of economy and planning; Zambia's Samuel Munzele Maimbo, who is Vice President of the World Bank; South Africa's Bajabulile Swazi Tshabala, the only female candidate who resigned her role as senior vice president of the AfDB in order to seek the top job; and Chad's Abbas Mahamat Tolli, an economist and a former Governor of the Bank of Central African States.

Whoever wins, analysts say, will be stepping into big shoes - given Adesina's leadership helping to advance key sectors, including energy, food security, infrastructure, and healthcare. Adesina is also credited with the "historic financial mobilization" at Africa's premium development finance institution. Under his leader, the AfDB experienced its largest-ever capital increase, expanding from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion.

Despite the progress, Africa stands at a critical juncture amid rising global trade tensions. "The African Development Bank must rise to meet the moment with bold leadership, deeper regional partnerships, and a sharper focus on sustainable growth that percolates deep so that no one is left behind," Tah's press statement said.