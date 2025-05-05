The Guelb Moghrein copper-gold operation, owned by Canadian-based First Quantum Minerals, is located 250km northeast of Mauritania's capital, Nouakchott, near the town of Akjoujt.

Nouakchatt — Mauritania, with significant reserves of under-developed natural resources and untapped agri-business potential, is introducing reforms needed to make the northwest African nation a more attractive investment destination. That was the message delivered to visiting journalists on behalf of the government by the communication coordinator of the Agence De Promotion Des Investments In Mauritania (APIM), Maimouna Gah El Hilal.

Dressed in the Malahfa - the traditional gown worn by almost all Mauritanian women – she outlined progress that has been made in managing natural resources and creating a more seamless process for investors. Large deposits of gold, uranium, iron and copper offer significant "promise" in the mining sector, Hilal said.

Mauritania's agriculture potential, too, has set the largely desert nation apart. With 513,000 hectares of "cultivable area," farmers produce tens of thousands tons of dates, vegetables, rice, and cereal, as well as millions of livestock. The marine fisheries sector is another a major pillar of the national economy, offering a source of employment for tens of thousands of Mauritanians while making up a significant chunk of export revenue.

Despite the progress, limited infrastructure - including erratic power supply and a lack of skilled human resources - pose a challenge to attracting investment, according to Mohammed El Habib Toure, a senior director at APIM. Toure said the Mauritanian government is taking steps to address the problem through increased spending for education.

APIM A program launched by the Mauritanian government aims to build 100 dams to increase the area of irrigable land. The rice sector is the most important of all agricultural activities in the Maghreb nation.

These challenges, however, aren't unique to Mauritania. They have been highlighted by various development institutions as some of perils impeding growth across the continent. Several of the candidates for AfDB presidency have also stressed the need to prioritize human resource development in their pitches for the post. Senegal's Amadou Hott recently called for more investment in education to develop the continent's human capital, noting that "it is not just to have education and skills, but to have job opportunities".

Mauritania's Sidi Ould Tah, another candidate who will be address the press on Tuesday in Nouakchott, says maximizing the potential of the continent's youth is crucial. "We need to work on my demography and turn it into power," he told Deutsche Welle in April. Led by the country's current minister of Economy and Finance, Sid'Ahmed Ould Bouh, the government has launched a diplomatic campaign to garner support for Tah's candidacy, actively engaging with both African and non-African member nations of the AfDB Group.

