Africa: All of Africa Today - May 7, 2025

South African Constitutional Court Strikes Down Law Stripping Citizenship

The Constitutional Court confirmed the unconstitutionality of a section of the South African Citizenship Act that automatically stripped South Africans of their citizenship upon acquiring citizenship in another country. In a unanimous decision, the court struck down the relevant section of the South African Citizenship Act, declaring it invalid from its promulgation in October 1995. The court also declared that affected people are now deemed not to have lost their citizenship. The case, initially brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA), was dismissed by the Pretoria High Court but later upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), prompting the Constitutional Court's confirmation. The Minister and Director-General of Home Affairs, who initially opposed the application, were ordered to cover the legal costs.

Kenyan Surgeons Achieve World-First in Restoring Touch to Amputated Limb

A team of surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital achieved a world-first by restoring the sensation of touch to the stump of an amputated arm, offering new hope to amputees globally. The groundbreaking procedure, called Transhumeral Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR), was successfully performed on April 29 on Moses Mwendwa, a 22-year-old university student whose left arm had been amputated earlier that year. During the seven-hour surgery, the team reconnected severed nerves during the amputation to nearby skin, allowing the brain to feel as if the missing limb is still intact. The procedure took place during Africa's first TSR surgical camp at KNH, involving a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anaesthetists, and nurses.

Zimbabwean Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Granted Bail After 72 Days

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza granted bail to Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga following a successful appeal by his lawyers, Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Chris Mhike. Mhlanga was ordered to deposit U.S.$500 with the clerk of court. He spent 72 days in remand prison after being denied bail on three occasions. The judge ruled that the lower court had misdirected itself in denying bail, saying that Mhlanga was a permanent resident and that the state could impose conditions to prevent interference or flight. The journalist was arrested on February 24 on charges of inciting violence after allegedly broadcasting a video statement by war veteran Blessed Geza demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.

WHO Warns of Health Facility Closures as Attacks Surge in South Sudan

Aid teams in South Sudan warned that ongoing attacks on healthcare facilities, including the airstrike on a Médecins Sans Frontières-run hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei state, which killed seven civilians and injured 20, reflected the "multiple vulnerabilities" the country's people face. The attack is the eighth time healthcare has been targeted since January, "with health workers killed, facilities and essential supplies looted or destroyed". Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, the UN World Health Organization (WHO)'s Representative in South Sudan, said that such assaults deprived people of critical care, warning that half the health facilities along the Nile could close if attacks persisted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ghana Grapples with Surge in Opioid Abuse Among Youth

Ghana is experiencing a disturbing rise in opioid abuse among its youth, sparking concern among health authorities as addiction to the drug known as "Red" has become a growing public health crisis. The youth are increasingly abusing opioids, commonly used to treat pain but highly addictive and dangerous when misused. Social media videos have highlighted the alarming reality, showing many young people in a distressed state after using the drug. A doctor at the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Kwabena Ofori, said the effects of opioid abuse are serious. The widespread misuse was fueled by weak regulations and illegal importation, with unauthorized sellers easily accessing the supply chain. In response, the government launched the "Ghana Against Drugs – 'Red Means Stop'" campaign, a national youth anti-drug initiative to combat the rising tide of substance abuse among the youth. The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse and engage policymakers in discussions to strengthen regulatory frameworks.