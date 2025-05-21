Liberia: Government Must Demonstrate Urgency in Combatting Rising Mpox Threat

editorial

The Re-EMERGENCE of Mpox in Liberia - with four new confirmed cases reported in Montserrado, Margibi, and Sinoe Counties -- should be met not with bureaucratic complacency but with immediate, intensified action.

THIS IS NOT merely a health concern; it is a matter of national security, public trust, and government responsibility. The government must now demonstrate unequivocal urgency, transparency, and leadership in addressing what could escalate into a widespread health crisis if not properly managed.

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), through its Director-General, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, has done well to swiftly notify the public and initiate some response actions. However, the gravity of the situation calls for a level of urgency and commitment that extends beyond press briefings and precautionary statements.

LIBERIA CANNOT afford to relive the devastating consequences of delayed action, as seen during past health emergencies such as Ebola and COVID-19.

MPOX IS a viral zoonotic disease that spreads primarily through close human-to-human contact. In a country with fragile healthcare systems, overcrowded communities, and high mobility between counties and neighboring nations, even a few cases can rapidly evolve into a national crisis.

ALARMINGLY, THE resurgence of Mpox in the subregion, particularly in Ghana, Togo, and Sierra Leone, heightens the risk of cross-border transmission --adding another layer of complexity that demands prompt, coordinated, and decisive intervention.

THE GOVERNMENT has announced that over 2,000 individuals have received Mpox vaccinations in counties such as Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Sinoe. These efforts, largely supported by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), mark a critical beginning. However, this scale of immunization is woefully insufficient for a population exceeding five million.

MOREOVER, CURRENT vaccination efforts appear concentrated in limited geographic areas. What is needed now is a nationwide vaccination campaign --complemented by widespread community engagement and health education.

THE MINISTRY of Health has indicated that vaccination will target high-risk groups such as healthcare workers, contact tracers, and individuals exposed to confirmed cases.

WHILE STRATEGIC, this approach must be expanded. There must be clear guidelines on vaccine eligibility, transparency in distribution, and public confidence in the process. In communities where trust in health authorities is weak, misinformation can quickly derail even the most well-planned immunization drive.

EQUALLY TROUBLING is the current state of public awareness. The viral social media video featuring a local comedian with suspected Mpox symptoms helped draw attention to the virus -- but also laid bare the lack of structured public education.

SUCH INCIDENTS must be a clarion call for the government to deploy coordinated media campaigns that not only inform but also destigmatize the disease. Community leaders, religious institutions, schools, and entertainment figures should be mobilized as part of a broader health promotion strategy.

ISOLATION FACILITIES, such as the one at the Star Base, have reportedly been prepared. But are they adequately staffed, equipped, and geographically accessible? The government must make these details public. Case management protocols must be published and regularly updated to reflect evolving scientific understanding.

SURVEILLANCE TEAMS must be present not only in urban hubs but in rural districts where early detection and rapid response are often hindered by logistical constraints.

BORDER SURVEILLANCE, as emphasized by NPHIL, is an essential component of outbreak control. Collaborations with neighboring countries, including the promising efforts with Sierra Leone, must be formalized and strengthened through joint task forces, real-time data sharing, and harmonized entry protocols.

BUT EVEN THIS will not be enough if internal transmission is left unchecked. Local surveillance systems must be proactive -- not reactive -- with community health volunteers trained and deployed to report symptoms and support case investigations.

CRUCIALLY, this is not just a test of the health system -- it is a test of governance. The government must take the lead, not merely rely on international partners. National resources must be directed toward outbreak containment, logistics must be improved, and a dedicated emergency response task force must be activated immediately.

THE TIME FOR posturing is over. Mpox is not a theoretical risk. It is here, it is real, and if underestimated, it will cost lives.

THE GOVERNMENT must also establish an independent Mpox Task Force to monitor response implementation, identify gaps, and provide weekly updates to the public. The Legislature should exercise its oversight role and ensure that budgetary allocations for public health are used efficiently. Accountability is just as important as action.

IN MOMENTS LIKE these, the strength of a government is measured by its ability to protect its citizens. The current Mpox resurgence presents an opportunity for Liberia's leadership to show that it has learned from past public health crises --and that it values the lives and wellbeing of its people above political expedience or institutional inertia.

The government must rise to the challenge with urgency, transparency, and an unyielding commitment to public safety.

ANYTHING less is unacceptable.