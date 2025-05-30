Liberia: Mpox Suspected At Kakata Central Prison, Health Officials Launch Investigation

Kakata, Margibi County — Health authorities in Margibi County have launched an urgent investigation into a suspected outbreak of Mpox at the Kakata Central Prison, following reports that two inmates have developed symptoms consistent with the virus.

Reliable sources within the prison and the county health team confirmed that the two male inmates presented with severe skin rashes, raising immediate alarm among medical staff and correctional officers. Laboratory specimens have since been collected and sent for testing to confirm whether the illness is indeed Mpox.

"The specimens have been taken for laboratory confirmation, and we are now awaiting the results," a senior official of the Margibi County health team told The Liberian Investigator on Thursday.

The development comes amid growing concerns over persistent skin-related illnesses at the facility -- often linked to deteriorating sanitary conditions and extreme overcrowding. Human rights groups and local health advocates have repeatedly flagged the Kakata prison as a public health risk, citing unsanitary latrines, insufficient water supply, and lack of access to proper medical care for inmates.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that causes a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. It spreads through close contact with infected individuals, bodily fluids, or contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing.

Officials are urging calm while awaiting test results, but contingency plans are reportedly being discussed in the event of a confirmed outbreak. Medical teams have been dispatched to the prison to monitor other inmates and enforce immediate hygiene protocols.

This is a developing story.