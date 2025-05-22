Africa: All of Africa Today - May 22, 2025

Ramaphosa Rejects 'White Genocide' Claim in US Talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly rejected claims of a white genocide in South Africa during a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, part of a broader effort to reset relations between the two countries. Trump had presented video clips of South African opposition figures chanting inflammatory slogans to support his claims, but Ramaphosa clarified that such rhetoric did not reflect government policy and came from fringe parties within South Africa's democratic landscape. He said that violent crime in South Africa affected all racial groups, particularly black citizens, and called for calm, constructive dialogue. Ramaphosa also appealed for U.S. support in tackling crime through technological assistance. The meeting, attended by South African ministers and figures like Johann Rupert and Ernie Els, aimed to reinforce South Africa's image as a democratic, cooperative partner. Despite U.S. decisions such as granting refugee status to some white South Africans, Ramaphosa described the talks as having gone "very well."

Tanzania Blocks X Access After Hacking

The Tanzanian government has restricted X, formerly Twitter, after some official accounts of government and private institutions were targeted by hackers. Police accounts were compromised, containing explicit content and false claims of the president's death. The authorities investigated, and Netblocks reported that X was only accessible via illegal VPNs throughout the country. The disruption occurred amid controversy over the deportation of prominent Kenyans, including former Justice Minister Martha Karua, who were barred from attending opposition leader Tundu Lissu's treason trial. Boniface Mwangi, a prominent Kenyan activist known for his fight against corruption and police brutality, was detained in Tanzania, where he had travelled to attend the trial. President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned foreign activists against "meddling" in the country's affairs.

UK to Sign Chagos Sovereignty Deal with Mauritius

Sir Keir Starmer signed a deal to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while allowing the UK and US to retain a military base on Diego Garcia for an initial 99 years in exchange for a multi-billion pound payment. The agreement, delayed by political changes in Mauritius and the US, gained support after former US President Trump indicated backing despite earlier national security concerns. The UK faced international pressure to relinquish the territory, separated from Mauritius in 1965. Chagossian representatives were invited for talks, and MPs were due to be briefed on the deal, which included potential for a 40-year lease extension.

AU Rights Body Hears of 'Widespread' Ethiopia War Violations

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) held a public hearing on 14 May 2025 in a case filed by Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and its partners, accusing the Ethiopian government of committing "widespread human rights violations" during and after the Tigray war. Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and partners described it as a "growing international recognition" of Ethiopian violations against civilians, including "mass killings and sexual violence," as well as forced displacement, famine, and prolonged communication blackouts. Survivors testified before the Commission, which had previously ordered Ethiopia to halt atrocities - a directive allegedly ignored. The hearing is part of a broader series of international efforts seeking accountability. The case builds on findings by the now-defunct UN-mandated investigation (ICHREE) and U.S. government assessments that documented war crimes. Advocacy groups framed the hearing as a critical step toward accountability in Africa's human rights system, though acknowledging the long road ahead for justice. The ACHPR is expected to rule on the case in the coming months.

World Leaders Pledge $170 Million to WHO for Global Health Push

World leaders and philanthropies have pledged over $170 million to support the World Health Organization (WHO) during a high-level pledging event at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The funds contribute to WHO's ongoing Investment Round, backing its 14th General Programme of Work, an effort projected to save 40 million lives over the next four years. WHO member states also approved an additional $90 million annually through increased Assessed Contributions. "This support shows that multilateralism is alive and well," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, thanking both long-time allies and new donors. Flexible funding, considered the most valuable, was pledged by eight donors, with four contributing for the first time. WHO also welcomed support from nearly 8,000 individuals through its One World Movement, raising close to $600,000.