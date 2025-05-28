Africa: All of Africa Today - May 28, 2025

UK Lifts Sanctions on Four Zimbabwean Officials

The United Kingdom removed four former security chiefs and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) from its sanctions list. The delisted officials are former Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Godwin Matanga, former Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Isaac Moyo, former State Security Minister Owen Ncube and former army commander, now Sports Minister Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe. Following their removal, which took effect immediately, their assets were no longer subject to asset freezes under the Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, a post-Brexit framework that targets Zimbabweans involved in human rights violations or acts that undermine democracy and the rule of law. The UK government did not provide specific reasons for the removal of the names.

U.S. Stops Student Visa Interviews for Stricter Social Media Checks

The U.S. government suspended the scheduling of new interviews for student visa applicants globally as it considers strict vetting of applicants' social media profiles. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the directive in a cable to diplomats, temporarily halting new F-1, M, and J visa interview scheduling while allowing already booked appointments to proceed. The move, aimed at tightening screening processes, was part of broader efforts to regulate foreign student entry after concerns over antisemitism on campuses. The latest action is part of the U.S. government's efforts to control foreign students' entry to American schools over claims they have contributed to an atmosphere that promotes antisemitism. The Trump administration is currently pressuring US universities to change their race-conscious admission policies.

Namibia Holds First National Commemoration for German Colonial Genocide Victims

Namibia held its first national commemoration for victims of mass killings by German occupiers, marking what historians widely recognise as the first genocide of the 20th century. Tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people were massacred by German troops between 1904 and 1908. It was on 28 May 1907 that German authorities closed concentration camps following international criticism over the brutal conditions and high death toll in those camps. Germany long refused to take the blame for the episode of the year 1907 in Namibia, recognizing only in 2021 that its settlers had committed genocide, after a discussion started in 2015. The commemorations will be held annually to mark "the beginning of a national journey of healing", the government said.

WHO Warns of Worsening Health Crisis in Sudan as Conflict Rages

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised alarm over the escalating health emergency, driven by ongoing violence, mass displacement, collapsing health systems and poor conditions inside refugee camps. Since April 2023, the war has displaced 14.5 million people, including 10.5 million internally and four million to neighboring countries like Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, Libya, and the Central African Republic. The conflict devastated essential infrastructure, triggering outbreaks of cholera, measles, and other diseases. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that with fighting and shelling intensifying across the country, "the cholera outbreak in Khartoum state is worsening at an alarming rate," with cases rising by 80% over the past two weeks. Dujarric called for "increased, flexible and timely funding to scale-up the humanitarian response, as well as unimpeded access via all necessary routes, so that aid workers can reach people in need wherever they may be."

Horn of Africa Nations Boost Efforts to Eradicate Polio

For nearly a decade, the Horn of Africa faced persistent poliovirus outbreaks driven by low immunity, unmonitored population movement, and limited cross-border coordination. However, in May 2025, countries in the region and GPEI partners pledged renewed efforts to eradicate polio, including establishing an inter-ministerial coordination body and enhancing surveillance and vaccination efforts. Between February and April 2025, over 18 million children were vaccinated across Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. Ethiopia detected 44 cases of variant poliovirus in 2024, and Somalia reported seven cases, while Kenya maintained active surveillance. The countries strengthened cross-border plans during the September 2024 Horn of Africa Coordination meeting.