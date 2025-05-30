Liberia: A Close Call As President's Plane Crash Lands While Landing At Roberts International Airport - Asky, Air Maroc, Air Peace, Kenya Airways All Cancel Flights As Plane Remains On Runway

The private jet that was transporting President Boakai and his entourage.

Monrovia — For years, travelers have raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the runway at Roberts International Airport (RIA). On Thursday afternoon, those fears were realized at the highest level when President Joseph Boakai and his delegation narrowly escaped disaster. The 36-year-old Gulfstream IV (G4) private jet carrying the President crash-landed upon arrival from Nigeria after its tires burst during touchdown, forcing the aircraft to come to an abrupt halt in the middle of the runway and sending shockwaves among those on board.

Sources told FrontPage Africa that one of the plane's tires burst on landing, triggering panic inside the aircraft. Fortunately, President Boakai and all passengers emerged unharmed.

The same jet that had flown the Liberian delegation to Nigeria was used for their return on Thursday. Upon landing, the burst tire rendered the aircraft immobile, blocking the main runway. The President's motorcade swiftly disembarked him, while the rest of the delegation was evacuated using the airport's passenger shuttle. The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) confirmed the safe evacuation of all passengers in line with airport emergency protocols.

President Boakai later addressed the press about his trip but made no mention of the incident.

Due to the absence of a crane capable of lifting the aircraft, airport staff were forced to manually tow it using the airport's only operational pushback vehicle.

Flight Disruptions and Conflicting Statements

In the aftermath of the incident, the Liberia Airport Authority issued conflicting announcements. Initially, it declared the cancellation of all Thursday night flights, but less than an hour later, it reversed course, stating that flight operations had resumed.

Despite the LAA's claim, FrontPage Africa learned that the grounded aircraft remained parked dangerously close to the runway near the Presidential Lounge. A source said authorities were considering reopening Taxiway Bravo--closed for over six months due to disrepair--to allow aircraft to maneuver around the obstruction.

As of Thursday night, multiple airlines, including Kenya Airways, ASKY, and Air Peace, canceled their scheduled flights. It remains unclear whether Royal Air Maroc's 3:00 AM flight on Friday will proceed.

What Really Happened?

The G4 Gulfstream IV private jet, a 1989 model reportedly rented from a Nigerian source, landed without a flight engineer on board--a potentially serious omission for an older aircraft. Witnesses said the plane landed amid a cloud of smoke after the tires blew upon impact with the runway. Some initially believed the aircraft had crashed due to the intensity of the smoke.

An aviation expert who requested anonymity due to government affiliations said the pilot may have failed to notice that the landing gear tires were excessively worn. The expert warned that flying an aging aircraft without a flight engineer increases the risk of error, particularly in emergency situations.

"Older jets like the Gulfstream IV still benefit significantly from having a flight engineer on board," the expert noted. "Their absence increases the burden on the pilot, especially when dealing with mechanical failures. This situation could have been much worse."

Meanwhile, the LAA denied that the incident was related to the condition of the runway. In a statement, the Authority insisted that the runway remains structurally sound and in compliance with international aviation safety standards.

"The incident was caused solely by a mechanical failure involving the aircraft's tire and not due to any structural defect of the runway," the statement read. The LAA reaffirmed its commitment to safety, transparency, and continuous improvement.

Still Struggling to Reclaim Former Glory

Once a symbol of national pride, Roberts International Airport was built by the U.S. government during World War II and operated by Pan American World Airways until 1984. It was Liberia's primary international gateway, hosting direct flights from New York and serving as a key refueling point for flights to Accra, Nairobi, and Johannesburg.

Although the airport has undergone several upgrades, including a new passenger terminal and runway improvements, it continues to struggle with corruption, poor management, and infrastructure challenges.

In 2022, Air France ceased operations in Liberia. The airline cited poor economic performance, regional instability, and an internal strategy to restore profitability. The decision came after high-level discussions between Air France executives and then-Transport Minister Samuel A. Wlue.

More recently, the airport has come under fire for frequent power outages and safety lapses. In March, a total blackout left passengers navigating the terminal with cellphone flashlights. Airport management later blamed the incident on birds nesting near a dumpsite and damaging a transformer--an excuse met with public ridicule.

In another alarming incident in 2022, a Brussels Airlines flight aborted its landing and returned to Freetown due to a power outage that left the control tower incommunicado.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

There is growing criticism of RIA's current leadership. The Managing Director is reported to have a close personal relationship with President Boakai, while the Board Chair is also said to be a longtime friend of the President. FrontPage Africa has learned that some of the President's aides have expressed concern over the management of the airport and have advised a shake-up--but those calls have gone unheeded.

In the wake of Thursday's near-crash, there are renewed calls for the establishment of an independent panel to investigate the incident and recommend corrective actions.

"If this government is serious about making aviation a national emergency, they must start now," said the aviation expert. "This was a wake-up call that cannot be ignored."