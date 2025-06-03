West Africa: Ecowas Endorses Liberia's UNSC Bid

-As Snowe amplifies diplomatic push

Liberia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has gained critical momentum, receiving unanimous endorsement from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Monrovia, June 2, 2025: This major diplomatic milestone follows a formal appeal by Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, who heads Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.

"As we all know, Senator Snowe made an appeal to Parliament for support of Liberia's candidacy. We are all behind Liberia," said ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray. "We will continue to support Liberia in this crucial time. We commend the government for its firmness and determination on this matter."

In response, Senator Snowe expressed gratitude for ECOWAS's endorsement and underscored the importance of continued engagement with the three member states considering withdrawal from the regional bloc. He urged the Community to maintain dialogue to preserve unity within ECOWAS.

As the head of Liberia's delegation, Snowe also acknowledged ECOWAS's involvement in addressing political tensions in Liberia's House of Representatives.

He cited two fact-finding missions, one led by ECOWAS Parliament Speaker Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, which he praised for its proactive engagement, and another that concluded with a final ruling by the Liberian Supreme Court.

Snowe further commended the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for officially endorsing Liberia as the regional candidate for the UNSC seat. With elections scheduled for next week, he called on ECOWAS to intensify diplomatic outreach across the subregion, encouraging member states to lobby their respective foreign ministers and heads of state in support of Liberia's bid.

Liberia's candidacy comes at a time when the country is increasingly recognized as a symbol of post-conflict transformation, democratic governance, and regional leadership. Once a recipient of UN peacekeeping missions, Liberia is now a contributor, having deployed personnel to regional and UN operations in Mali and Darfur.

The country has experienced four peaceful democratic transitions (2005, 2011, 2017, and 2023), reinforcing its image as a stable and constitutionally governed nation. Its consistent advocacy for regional peace, mediation in West African conflicts, and defense of democratic norms further bolster its credentials for a UNSC seat.

As a Least Developed Country (LDC), Liberia brings a critical and authentic perspective to the Security Council, especially on the link between development and security. If elected, Liberia plans to champion equitable access to development financing

Sustainable debt relief for vulnerable states, as well as fairer trade regimes for African economies

These priorities reflect Liberia's firsthand understanding of how poverty, inequality, and governance deficits drive instability, and affirm its commitment to multilateral cooperation for sustainable peace.

Liberia's progressive record on gender equality and human rights further strengthens its candidacy. As the first African nation to elect a female president, Nobel Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia has become a global reference point for women's political empowerment and post-conflict reconciliation.

The country has ratified key international treaties on human rights, transitional justice, and child protection. Its Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) remains one of Africa's earliest and most notable efforts at post-conflict justice and national healing.

Liberia has also emerged as a regional leader in climate and environmental governance. With one of the largest remaining stretches of the Upper Guinean Forest ecosystem, a biodiversity hotspot--Liberia has partnered with nations like Norway to preserve forest cover, advance carbon credit systems, and promote climate resilience. These efforts underscore the country's commitment to elevating climate security as a pillar of global peace.

Liberia's unique history, as a nation founded by freed slaves, later ravaged by civil war, and now a model of recovery, gives it a moral voice in international diplomacy. Its dual ties to both Western democracies and the Global South position it as a natural bridge-builder in a divided world.

A seat on the Security Council would symbolize not only representation but also redemption. It would affirm the transformative power of peace and the enduring strength of international solidarity.

As the UNSC election approaches, Liberia is calling on the international community for support. Its voice at the Council would reflect Africa's rising global influence and amplify the needs of countries affected by conflict, poverty, and climate change.

Liberia's candidacy is more than justified; it is timely and necessary. In a world seeking renewed consensus and empathy, Liberia offers a perspective shaped by hardship, resilience, and an unshakable commitment to global peace.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.