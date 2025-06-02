Ghana Thrash Trinidad &tobago to Win 3rd Place Match in 2025 Unity Cup

THE Black Stars ended their Unity Cup campaign on a high note, thrashing Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the third-place playoff at London's GTech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The convincing victory marked a welcome conclusion to the tournament for Coach Otto Addo's team, who had lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Captain Jordan Ayew set the tone early, scoring the opening goal in the 6th minute with a beautifully struck left-foot shot.

Razak Simpson doubled the lead just six minutes later, heading home Ayew's corner kick. The Black Stars continued to dominate, and Mohammed Fuseini made it 3-0 just before halftime, scoring with a precise finish after a one-two with Jordan Ayew.

In the second half, Otto Addo introduced fresh legs to inject more energy into the side, bringing on Felix Afena Gyan, Majeed Ashimeru, and Abdul Aziz Issah.

Midfielder Lawrence Agyekum, who had started in place of the injured regulars, sealed the win with a debut goal in the 58th minute.

Despite Trinidad's late attempts to breach the Ghanaian defence, Lawrence Ati-Zigi held firm in goal, and the Black Stars saw out the game without conceding.

The 4-0 victory will undoubtedly boost the team's morale and confidence ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.