Nigeria: Mastercard Thrills, Rewards Fans With Uefa Champions League Final Extravaganza

2 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

A digital payments and technology firm, Mastercard has rewarded football enthusiasts across five African countries who won entries for its 'spend and win' campaign.

The winners who emerged from Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Morocco were offered live and luxury experiences of the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint Germans (PSG) and Inter Milan.

The campaign also saw massive turnout of football fans who were thrilled with the live-viewing of the 2025 UCL final won by Paris Saint Germans (PSG) who walloped Inter Milan, 5-0 over the weekend.

Folasade Femi-Lawal, the firm's Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa described the campaign as part of the firm's drive to leverage on football to connect with its customers through the inherent passion of the sport.

"It is a combination of the experiences that Mastercard is creating for not just football fans but our card users.

"The spend and win campaign was to leverage the African passion and as many customers that participated, they were given a chance and opportunity to have real luxury experiences sponsored by Mastercard and this cut across five African nations," she said.

She added that football drives conversation and unifying force, reaffirming the firm's commitment to support football.

"The Nigeria factor is a strong factor when it comes to football, whether you are viewing in your living room or across the viewing centres, the energy and passion of the Nigerians when it comes to football, very few things unite us as much as football," she said.

A former Captain of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo described the outcome of the final as surprising, saying it does not reflect the expectations of a keenly contested final.

He commended Mastercard for its sponsorship with UCL and creating priceless experiences for football fans.

"It was a very great game but surprisingly PSG outsmarted Inter Milan, we did not see that coming. Although I picked PSG as the right team to win, I did not know they would win like five nil in a champion league final," he said.

