Liberia Wins Historic Non-Permanent Seat On the UN Security Council

Monrovia — Liberia has secured a historic victory, winning a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term. Running unopposed, Liberia needed at least 128 votes and overwhelmingly secured the seat with 181 votes during elections held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The momentous event was watched live by senior Liberian government officials, including President Joseph N. Boakai. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, scores of government officials, lawmakers, and cabinet ministers gathered alongside Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to witness the historic announcement on giant screens.

Liberia's success followed an aggressive diplomatic campaign, which saw the country rallying support from regional blocs, international organizations, and individual countries. Notably, the campaign also garnered bipartisan national backing, with prominent opposition figures joining the effort in a rare display of unity.

This victory marks Liberia's return to the global diplomatic stage and offers a unique opportunity for the nation to contribute to international peace and security over the next two years.