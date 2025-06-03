Africa: All of Africa Today - June 3, 2025

Human Rights Groups Demand Release of Detained Nigerien Activist Moussa Tiangari

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), urged Niger's authorities to immediately release civil society activist Moussa Tiangari, who was arrested on December 3, 2024, at his home in Niamey by men claiming to be policemen. On January 3, 2025, the Niamey High Court charged him with terrorism-related offences, including criminal conspiracy and plotting against the state, charges that could carry the death penalty. Tiangari was remanded to Filingué prison, where he remains arbitrarily held in pretrial detention. He has not been interviewed on the merits of the charges against him before a judge.

Gabon to Ban Raw Manganese Exports by 2029

Gabon has announced a ban on unprocessed manganese exports, set to take effect on January 1, 2029. The move formed part of a broader strategy to industrialise the economy, increase local value addition, and reduce poverty by upskilling the workforce and boosting tax revenues. French company Eramet, which owns Gabon's largest manganese mining company, Comilog, acknowledged the government's decision and pledged to maintain the 10,460 jobs it supports via its transport arm, Setrag. Countries such as Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania are also limiting raw material exports and encouraging domestic refining and processing to maintain more value from their mineral wealth. Manganese is a key ingredient in steelmaking and increasingly in electric vehicle batteries. It is a major export for Gabon, along with oil and timber.

Rwandan Anti-Trafficking Efforts Repatriate Over 100 Victims in a Year

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) reported that 105 Rwandans were repatriated between June 2024 and May 2025 after falling victim to human trafficking, shedding light on the primary causes, methods used by traffickers, and government efforts to combat the crime. RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira said victims were lured with false promises of high-paying jobs abroad, only to be subjected to forced labor or criminal activities. He said that a growing number of educated and informed individuals are now among the victims, countering the belief that only the uneducated are targeted. Murangira urged Rwandans to question offers they feel are too good to be true, especially deals offered by strangers.

Bill Gates to Channel Most of $200bn to Africa Over Next 20 Years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced that most of his fortune would be spent on improving health and education in Africa over the next 20 years. Speaking in Addis Ababa, the 69-year-old philanthropist said that, by unlocking human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity. He also urged Africa's young innovators to explore how to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare on the continent. He said that his decision to give away 99% of his wealth, inspired by Warren Buffett and others, aimed to ensure he would not be remembered as someone who "died rich." Gates also praised African governments that prioritise the health and well-being of their citizens and called for more investment in primary healthcare. The Gates Foundation said it had three priorities: ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies, ensuring the next generation grows up without having to suffer from deadly infectious diseases, and lifting millions of people out of poverty.

Uganda Launches First Chimpanzee Census in Bwindi National Park

Uganda launched its first-ever chimpanzee census in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, led by the Jane Goodall Institute Uganda in collaboration with the Uganda Wildlife Authority. The census seeks to gather vital data on chimpanzee numbers, their behaviour, and how they use their habitat. Michael Jurua, Conservation Science Manager at the Jane Goodall Institute, said that while chimpanzee surveys had been conducted elsewhere in Uganda, Bwindi, famed for its mountain gorillas, had remained a gap in research. Jurua said that the findings will be shared with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and used to shape long-term conservation plans. This census provides a timely intervention to improve the understanding and advocacy for chimpanzee conservation in Uganda in the face of threats such as habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict.