Africa: All of Africa Today - June 5, 2025

DR Congo Bans Media Coverage of Ex-President Kabila

The Congolese government banned media coverage of former President Joseph Kabila and interviews with his party members. This followed his return to the Democratic Republic of Congo last month amid rising tensions with President Félix Tshisekedi's administration. The authorities sought to prosecute Kabila amid accusations of treason and alleged links to the M23 rebels, which have been fighting the army, accusations he denied. The media regulator warned that violations could lead to suspensions. An M23 spokesperson rejected the ban in areas under their control, while Kabila's party secretary called it "arbitrary." Kabila, recently seen in Goma, an M23 stronghold, had sharply criticized the government after losing his immunity. Kabila, who has not yet been charged with any crime, launched a scathing attack on the Congolese government last month, describing it as a "dictatorship".

Kenyan Author Charged Over Unauthorized Biography of Ruto's Daughter

Kenyan free-speech advocates and lawyers condemned the prosecution of Webster Ochora Elijah, the author of an unauthorised biography of President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto. Charlene accused Elijah of misusing her name by publishing Beyond the Name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising without her consent. The 25-year-old author was arrested, charged with impersonation, and later released on bail after pleading not guilty. Critics argued that writing an unauthorised biography is not illegal, with lawyer Willis Otieno calling the case a misuse of state power. Literary critic Mbugua Ngunjiri said the author did "nothing wrong", giving an example of an unauthorised biography of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2014, where the "author did not need to consult". Charlene defended her stance, calling it a fight against Kenya's "bad culture" of name misuse.

Four Opposition Figures Excluded from Côte d'Ivoire Electoral List

Four prominent opposition figures in Côte d'Ivoire have been excluded from the final electoral list, leaving them ineligible to contest presidential elections later this year. The Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI) leader Tidjane Thiam was excluded from the October 25 presidential election and barred from voting. He was removed following a court ruling that questioned his nationality at the time of registration. Former President Laurent Gbagbo, Charles Blé Goudé, and exiled former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro remained barred due to past convictions. Thiam, currently abroad, denounced his exclusion as evidence of the country's democratic decline and appealed to the UN Human Rights Committee. His lawyer called the move a serious breach of international obligations. Gbagbo's party condemned the government's refusal to engage in dialogue, while other opposition figures like Simone Ehivet Gbagbo warned that current conditions could prevent a peaceful election. Despite opposition protests, electoral commission head Ibrahime Kuibiert Coulibaly confirmed there would be no revision of the voter register, which now includes 8.7 million voters. President Alassane Ouattara, in office since 2011, remains on the list but has yet to declare if he will seek a fourth term. Authorities deny any political interference in the electoral process, insisting that they respect decisions made by an independent judiciary.

Dozens of Bodies Found at Libyan Detention Sites, Raising Torture Concerns

Dozens of bodies were discovered at official and unofficial detention sites in Libya, raising alarm over widespread torture, enforced disappearances, and possible extrajudicial killings. Human rights groups and the UN have long suspected the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) of violating human rights at these sites. UN human rights chief Volker Türk confirmed the findings following violent clashes in Tripoli in May, which erupted after the death of SSA leader Abdul Ghani al-Kikli. In total, more than 80 bodies were found, including charred remains and decomposing corpses in hospital refrigerators. A burial site was also uncovered at the Tripoli Zoo. These discoveries followed earlier mass graves found in February, many of which contained the bodies of migrants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MSF Report Details Devastating Impact of Violence and Hunger in South Darfur

A new report by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) revealed the devastating impact of violence, insecurity, and hunger on communities in South Darfur, Sudan. The report, Voices from South Darfur, illustrated in vivid testimony how the impact of pervasive violence, a healthcare system in ruins and an inadequate international response have all combined to push people's coping strategies to their limits. South Darfur experienced intense urban warfare in 2023, which destroyed hospitals and critical infrastructure, leaving civilians vulnerable to widespread sexual violence and arbitrary detentions. Despite a halt in ground fighting, air and drone strikes continued, and road and farmland security persisted. MSF treated more than 10,000 children for acute malnutrition and supported thousands of malnourished women and girls. MSF urged greater support for local actors who possess the knowledge and capacity to save lives, and called for urgent humanitarian action to prevent further suffering.