Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has summoned seven members of the House of Representatives for questioning in connection with the recent arson attack on the Capitol Building.

The lawmakers -- Representatives Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Prescillia Cooper, Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Jacob Debee, Frank Saah Foko, and Abu Kamara-- are expected to appear at LNP headquarters on Friday, June 6. They have been named "persons of interest" in the ongoing investigation.

The police invitation was communicated to the House of Representatives in a formal letter from Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman. The letter was read during Thursday's regular session by Chief Clerk Mildred Siryon.

Details surrounding the lawmakers' alleged connection to the incident have not been made public. However, police sources say the move is part of an investigation to determine the circumstances and possible instigators of the fire that damaged sections of the Capitol Building last week.

Law enforcement authorities have not disclosed whether any of the lawmakers face charges at this time. The Capitol fire, which broke out under suspicious circumstances, has prompted widespread concern over security at Liberia's most important legislative facility.