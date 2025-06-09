Africa: All of Africa Today - June 9, 2025

Death of Kenyan Blogger In Police Custody Sparks Outrage

The former deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, has called for the suspension of senior police officers in connection with the death in police custody of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang was arrested on Friday and charged with "cyber harrassment" after critical posts he made of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

"Suspending junior officers at Central Police Station is hoodwinking Kenyans," Gachagua said, noting that any "meaningful investigation" ought to start the deputy inspector general.

There have been growing concerns by local and international stakeholders about the government's handling of dissent.

Liberian Opposition Show Support For Former Speaker Koffa, Others

Several leaders of the opposition community, including former president Geroge Weah, have criticized the manner in which former speaker Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers were imprisoned on Friday, June 6, for their alleged involvement in the "arson attack" on the Capitol Building - the seat of the national legislature - in December 2024.

Weah turned up - with hundreds of his supporters - at the Monrovia City Court on Monday ahead of the appearance of the former speaker. Koffa and other accused were released on bail.

Koffa resigned last month after longstanding legislative dispute over attempts by some lawmakers to remove him from office. During the tense political standoff between the anti- and pro- Koffa lawmakers, the Capitol Building went up in flames.

Rwanda Pulls Out of Regional Bloc, Cites Violation of Protocols

Rwanda announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing repeated violations of its rights as a member and the regional bloc's failure to adhere to its own foundational principles. The country was supposed to assume the chairmanship role of the ECCAS, which rotates among its 11 members. Rwanda said this move was intended to "impose DR Congo's diktat," suggesting that DR Congo, with backing from some member states, is manipulating ECCAS mechanisms for its own political agenda. Rwanda said it had previously raised concerns with the African Union over what it describes as repeated violations of ECCAS protocols. Rwanda has been accused of supporting the M23 rebels in the east of the DR Congo. The group has made major advances at the beginning of the year, taking the key regional cities of Goma and Bukavu.

British Soldier Arrested After Woman Raped Near UK Army Base in Kenya

A UK soldier was accused of rape near a British army training camp in Kenya where another soldier was previously charged with murder. The rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk), located in Nanyuki, about 200km north of Nairobi. The suspect was arrested and questioned, with the UK's Defence Serious Crime Unit launching an investigation. The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that a "service person" had been arrested in Kenya. This case follows earlier allegations of murder involving another British soldier at the same base in 2012, when Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old mother, was found dead in a septic tank. The Batuk base, established in 1964, has faced multiple allegations over the years, including abuse, hit-and-run incidents, and claims of British soldiers abandoning children they fathered with local women. Kenyan MPs launched a public inquiry into these incidents last year.

Wagner Group Withdraws from Mali as Africa Corps Steps In

The Russia-backed Wagner Group announced that it had withdrawn from Mali after more than three and a half years of fighting Islamist insurgents. Despite Wagner's departure, Russia maintained its military presence in the country through the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force also controlled by Moscow. Wagner declared its mission in Mali "accomplished," claiming it had helped return all regional centers to control of the Malian military junta. The group had arrived after Mali expelled French and UN forces. The Africa Corps, reportedly comprising 70–80% former Wagner fighters, was established following Wagner's failed mutiny against the Russian military leadership and the subsequent death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. About 2,000 Russian mercenaries remained in Mali, although the division between Wagner and Africa Corps operatives was unclear.

Tanzania's Activist Crackdown Threatens Regional Bonds

Kenyan and Ugandan activists accused Tanzanian authorities of detaining and torturing them while they were supporting Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu. At a Nairobi press conference on 2 June, prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire accused Tanzanian authorities of treating them "worse than dogs". The pair said they were brutally tortured and raped by security forces during their detention in Tanzania. The Tanzanian government denied the allegations and expelled the activists, maintaining they had violated the country's laws. The incident occurred amid growing regional tensions, as Tanzania appeared increasingly intolerant of cross-border activism, particularly following youth-led protests ( Gen-Z protests) in Kenya in 2023.

Somali Forces Intensify Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan Amid Resurgence

Local militias known as Macawiisley, backed by the Somali National Army, intensified operations against Al-Shabaab militants in the Hiiraan region after the extremist group regained territory, including the village of Ceel Hareeri. The area, previously cleared of militants, was recently overrun again, prompting heavy deployments of joint forces. Al-Shabaab's resurgence in Hiiraan and central Shabelle has triggered ongoing clashes, while the federal government ramped up airstrikes targeting senior militant leaders. Despite these efforts, the security situation remained tense, with frequent skirmishes reported as authorities aimed to reclaim control and halt further militant advances.