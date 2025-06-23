What Not to Miss: 2025 U.S. Africa Business Summit Opening Plenary & Featured Panels

Four high-impact sessions to mark on the agenda at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit, Luanda, Angola.

As we gather in Luanda for the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit #USAfricaBizSummit2025, we're excited to spotlight sessions that explore key sectors and initiatives driving U.S.-Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement.

Below are four high-impact sessions to mark on your agenda — each exploring bold pathways for investment, partnership, and innovation between the U.S. and African markets.

This opening plenary convenes top private sector leaders to share a forward-looking vision for strengthening U.S.-Africa trade and investment ties. From unlocking new markets to fostering innovation, expect high-level insights on what's possible through deeper collaboration.

Opening Scene-Setter Plenary - Pathways to Prosperity: A Share Vision for U.S-Africa Partnership - Day 1 | Monday | 9:34 - 10:19 AM

Moderator: Jennifer Zabasajja, Chief Africa Correspondent, Bloomberg Television



Speakers include:

Luís Filipe Rodrigues Lélis, CEO, BAI

Luisa Ortega, President, Africa Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company

Jerónimo Paulino, President, Angolan Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG)

Admassu Tadesse, President & Group Managing Director, TDB Group



Panel Discussion: Empowering Change - Expanding African-Led Participation in Global Value Chains - Day 2 | Tuesday | 2:00 - 3:15 PM

Moderator: Akaego Okoye, Founder, African Business Stories



This session explores how to scale African SMEs into high-value sectors like energy, agribusiness, and infrastructure. Learn from leaders on the ground how to unlock inclusive growth through financing, policy reform, and cross-sector partnerships.

Speakers Include:

Nana Appiah-Korang, Co-Founder, Amayi Foods Limited

Agostinho Cussomba, Director, Sodiam

Joao Filipe, Chairman & CEO, Cabship

Cynthia E. Gnassingbé-Essonam, Senior Advisor, AfCFTA

Hon. Natangwe Paulus Ithete, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industrialization, Mines, and Energy, Namibia



Panel Discussion: Supercharging Public-Private Philantropic Partnership - Day 2 | Tuesday | 3:00 - 4:45 PM

Moderator: Yinka Adegoke Editor, Semafor Africa

What happens when governments, businesses, and philanthropy collaborate? This panel dives into successful models that are transforming local economies while deepening U.S.-Africa trade and investment ties.

Speakers Include:

Wilson Agostinho, President, Angolan Corporate Governance Association

Mahmoud Bah, COO, Corus International

Rischon Chimboza, Special Advisor, Tony Blair Institute

Sam Ogbemi Daibo, Executive Director, PIND Foundation

Barry Johnson, Founder and CEO, 7 Generations Africa

Panel Discussion: Money Without Borders - The Big Moves Shaping Africa's Payment Future - Day 3 | Wednesday | 9:30 - 10:45 AM

Moderatos: Craig Stoehr, General Counsel, Yellow Card Financial, LLC

Cross-border payments are the lifeblood of trade, investment, and inclusion on the continent. This session unpacks how Africa's financial leaders are driving innovation, regulatory harmonisation, and new technologies to unlock seamless payments across borders.

Speakers Include:

H.E. Dr. Manuel António Tiago Dias, Governor, National Bank of Angola

Sebastian Ellepo, CEO, NGSER

Oluwabankole Falade, Chief Regulatory Officer, Flutterwave

Hon. Dr. Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Kingdom of Lesotho

Martison Obeng-Agyei, CEO, Afrimoney, Africell



Confirmed Speakers Now Live on the Summit Website!!

We're excited to announce that our confirmed speakers for the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit is now live on the website! From heads of state to top CEOs and senior U.S. government officials, this year's lineup is shaping up to be our most impactful yet. We're adding more names each day, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates.