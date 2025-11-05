Connect. Catalyze. Amplify. - Three Pillars of Our Strategic Framework

Corporate Council on Africa President Florie Liser with Presidents Félix Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (left) and João Lourenço from Angola (right) during the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda.
5 November 2025
Corporate Council on Africa (Washington, DC)

Washington, DC — As part of CCA's 5-year strategic framework, we are strengthening the levers that drive trade, investment, and sustainable economic ties between the United States and Africa.

Our strategy is built on three pillars: Connect. Catalyze. Amplify. Each pillar ensures our members are supported not only with networks and programs, but with the visibility and influence needed to unlock opportunity at scale.

AMPLIFY is how we ensure progress is seen and understood.
It is focused on elevating member results, highlighting policy and partnership wins, and ensuring that Africa's business case remains front and centre among U.S. and African decision-makers.

Through Amplify, we:
• Share insights and outcomes from trade missions and member initiatives
• Support visibility around AGOA renewal, AfCFTA alignment, and priority sectors
• Provide platforms for members to showcase innovations and practical proof points
• Ensure success stories travel through the right channels — media, industry, and government

Put simply: Amplify strengthens confidence in U.S.–Africa business by making impact visible and understood.

If your organization has results or initiatives that advance commercial partnerships or policy goals, we want to help you tell that story, and ensure it reaches the right stakeholders.

