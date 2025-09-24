Corporate Council on Africa Announces the Republic of Mauritius as Host of 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit

Florizelle (Florie) Liser, President and CEO of CCA and Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) naming Mauritius as host the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in 2026.

New York — The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius have the honor to announce that the Republic of Mauritius will host the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in 2026.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed today on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York by the Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius and Ms. Florizelle (Florie) Liser, President and CEO of CCA to formalize the announcement.

The signing of the MOA was held in the presence of:

Mr. J. Bissoondoyal, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mauritius

H.E. M.J.N Meetarbhan, G.O.S.K, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mauritius to the United Nations

Mr. John Olajide, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate Council on Africa

Mr. Jean-Raymond Boulle, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate Council on Africa

And other members of the CCA Board of Directors

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit is one of the most important business platforms that annually brings together African Heads of State and Government, Ministers, high-level U.S and African Government Officials, CEOs, and senior executives of U.S. and African companies to explore investment, trade and commercial opportunities.

The selection of Mauritius as the host country for the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit bears testimony to the deep commitment of the country to play a key role in strengthening a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship between Africa and the United States.

Positioned at the crossroads of Africa and Asia in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is recognized for its political stability, reform-driven economy, strong governance and innovation-friendly policies and high-quality local infrastructure. As a dynamic financial and trade hub, Mauritius is an ideal setting for the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

The Summit will provide an excellent opportunity for participants to engage on critical issues impacting the U.S.-Africa trade and investment relationship and strike landmark deals in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agri-business, health, ICT and financial services that will have high impact on the lives of African and American citizens, enterprises, workers and consumers.

Florie Liser, President & CEO of CCA, said:

"We are delighted to bring the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit to Mauritius, a country known for its strategic location, strong governance, and dynamic business environment. This Summit will provide a critical platform to strengthen U.S.-Africa economic relations, explore investment opportunities, and foster partnerships that will increase two-way trade."

The Honorable Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius, stated:

"Mauritius is honored to host the 2026 U.S. -Africa Business Summit and play a key role in strengthening a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship between Africa and the United States. Our nation has long been a bridge between Africa and the world and we are committed to creating an enabling environment that encourages trade, innovation, and inclusive growth. Hosting this prestigious gathering further underscores Mauritius' role as a hub for investment and partnership in Africa."

The exact dates of the 2026 Summit will be announced soon.

ABOUT THE U.S.-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Summit sessions will focus on key sectors driving business, jobs, and economic growth in the United States and across the African continent including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, security, trade facilitation, ICT, creative industries, and finance. Summit participants can network with key U.S. and African private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA):

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and the African continent. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross-section of member companies from small and medium-sized businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. For more information, please visit www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com.

About the Republic of Mauritius:

Mauritius is a leading destination for investment and trade in Africa, known for its stability, innovation-driven economy, and commitment to regional integration. Positioned strategically in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius has become a hub connecting Africa, Asia, and the rest of the world.