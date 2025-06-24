Africa: All of Africa Today - June 24, 2025

Kenyan Police Officers Charged with Blogger's Murder

Three police officers in Kenya were charged with the murder of 31-year-old blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody. His death, which followed his arrest over a defamation complaint by Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat, sparked national outrage and protests. Lagat, who denied wrongdoing, stepped aside during investigations. Police initially claimed Ojwang died from self-inflicted wounds, but later retracted this after an autopsy pointed to assault. During a protest in Nairobi, a street vendor, Boniface Kariuki, was critically injured after being shot in the head by a masked officer while selling face masks. His family said he was unarmed and posed no threat. Kariuki remained in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital. Activists called for a nationwide shutdown to protest police brutality. The incident drew condemnation from rights groups and foreign embassies, who urged accountability and transparency.

Mali Cabinet Approves Five-Year Extension for Leader Assimi Goïta

Mali's cabinet approved a proposal in June 2025 to extend Colonel Assimi Goïta's leadership for a renewable five-year term, reinforcing his role in ongoing reforms and regional strategies. Goïta, who took power in 2020 after leading a coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, gained popularity for opposing foreign interference and promoting national sovereignty. Under his leadership, Mali pivoted away from France and ECOWAS, joining Burkina Faso and Niger to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The alliance focused on self-reliance, security, and resisting neo-colonial influence. Goïta's military background and leadership in critical operations bolstered his position. Critics warned of delayed civilian rule, but many Malians supported his extended mandate amid regional instability. The proposal awaited approval from the National Transitional Council.

Kirsty Coventry Officially Assumes Office as IOC President

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe made history by becoming the first woman and first African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Coventry assumed office, replacing outgoing president Thomas Bach of Germany, who stepped down after serving for 12 years. She was elected during the IOC's 144th Session held in Greece in March, emerging victorious from a competitive field of seven high-profile candidates. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 200-meter backstroke (2004 and 2008) boasts an impressive swimming career that includes seven Olympic medals - two golds, three silvers, and a bronze, with three world championship titles. Coventry previously served as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture from 2018, and returned to the IOC Executive Board in 2023 after an earlier term from 2018 to 2021.

Rwanda's New Strategy Boosts Malaria Detection by 30%

Rwanda's new community-based malaria control strategy, launched in April 2025, began showing positive results as health officials detected 30% more malaria cases that had previously gone unreported or were asymptomatic. Rwanda launched the new community-based malaria control strategy in response to a rise in infections after more than 800,000 cases were recorded nationwide since the beginning of 2024, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC). The approach, known as reactive case detection, involved tracing members of a household that has a person diagnosed with malaria, known as the index case. Household members were tested for the parasite, even if they showed no symptoms. Dr. Aimable Mbituyumuremyi from the RBC said that the strategy was rolled out in Kigali and later expanded to high-burden districts like Gisagara and Bugesera.

Liberian Footballer John Tarkpoh Sonkailey Dies at 38

Former Liberian international midfielder John Tarkpoh Sonkailey has died at age 38. He passed away at SD Cooper Hospital in Monrovia after seeking treatment for a common cold. Sonkailey earned five caps for Liberia and was known for his powerful long-range shots. Sonkailey played club football in Indonesia for nearly a decade, ending his career in 2014 with Persijap Jepara. His final appearance for Liberia came during a 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier--a goalless draw against Equatorial Guinea played in heavy rain at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.