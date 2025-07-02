West Africa: Bloody Crackdown On Protests in Togo - 7 Dead, Over 60 Arrested

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is deeply alarmed by the violent repression of peaceful demonstrations held in Lomé, Togo.

Amid a particularly tense political climate, marked by the controversial adoption of a new constitution, citizens have mobilised to denounce what they see as yet another power grab by President Faure Gnassingbé. The protests were initiated by opposition voices, civil society groups and some cyber activists.

From June 26 to 28, 2025, demonstrators took to the streets of Lomé to oppose constitutional changes that could allow the president, who has ruled since 2005, to remain in power indefinitely.

For many protesters, the constitutional reform is only the latest in a series of decisions that have worsened their daily lives, including rising living costs, arbitrary arrests of activists, and the appointment of Faure Gnassingbé as President of the Council of Ministers on May 3, 2025.

These demonstrations followed earlier protests on June 5 and 6, which were also met with arrests. Despite this, citizens rallied once again to make their voices heard.

On June 24, ahead of the planned demonstrations, the Togolese government issued a stern warning, declaring the protests illegal. A presidential adviser emphasized that "any demonstration must be submitted to the competent authorities," and noted that the planned gatherings had not been authorized.

A Tragic Toll

On June 26 to 28, protests went ahead in several neighborhoods across Lomé. Initially peaceful, the demonstrations were quickly and violently dispersed. Security forces, reportedly aided by plainclothes militia, used brutal force. Many unarmed protesters were beaten, and numerous bystanders and local residents were arrested without legal justification.

The human toll is devastating with seven people confirmed dead. On the morning of June 27, two brothers, aged 22 and 25, were found in the Fourth Lake in the Akodessewa neighborhood. According to their sibling, the young men had gone missing during the night of June 25-26 after attending an event.

Later that day, three more bodies were discovered in the Bè Lagoon. Witnesses and initial reports indicated injuries consistent with the use of live ammunition. Among the victims were a 16-year-old girl who had just passed her junior secondary school exams, and a public latrine attendant who was shot while trying to help a wounded child.

Two additional bodies were found on June 28 in the Nyekonakpoé Lagoon, bringing the total death toll to seven. More than 60 people were arrested, and dozens were injured.

Government Denial and Accusations Against the Diaspora

In response to the public outcry, Togolese authorities denied any wrongdoing. Instead, the government accused "foreign-based actors" of attempting to destabilise the country through disinformation and incitement to violence. Officials claimed that public order had been 'professionally' restored and promised to prosecute the protest organisers, including those living abroad.

The government dismissed reports of excessive force and fatalities as politically motivated fabrications.

A Deepening Repressive Climate

Since 2022, public demonstrations in Togo have been tightly restricted. Freedom of expression and assembly has been severely curtailed, and opposition parties and independent civil society groups face growing suppression.

The violent crackdown on the June 26 to 28 protests echoes the events of June 5-6, during which about 80 people were arrested and journalists were either detained or barred from covering the protests.

This latest violence reflects not only an escalating political crisis but also a pattern of governance based on fear, repression, and impunity.

The deaths have sparked widespread indignation. Former Minister of the Armed Forces, Essossimna Marguerite GNAKADÉ, issued a public statement: "I strongly condemn the violent repression of Togolese citizens who were peacefully protesting--unarmed--for better living conditions and greater freedom. As a former Minister of the Armed Forces, I call on the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to recognize the gravity of the situation and act with responsibility."

MFWA Calls for an Independent Investigation

The Media Foundation for West Africa strongly condemns the violent repression of civilians during the recent protests in Togo. We denounce the use of force by security forces, as well as the violence inflicted on peaceful demonstrators and unarmed citizens who were only expressing their grievances.

We urgently call on Togolese authorities to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the events that led to the deaths and violent attacks. The full truth must be uncovered, and those responsible held accountable.

We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, who deserve both justice and answers. The state must ensure that these grave human rights violations do not go unpunished and that the fundamental rights of Togolese citizens are upheld. This is essential for restoring public trust and ensuring lasting social peace.