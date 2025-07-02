Lomé — "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable and disproportionate violence, regardless of its origin, perpetrators, or justification," the bishops of Togo issued a joint statement on last week's clashes, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven people. The statement, published on June 30 and signed by Benoît Alowonou, President of the Togolese Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Kpalimé, states that "such a disproportionate use of force to repress a demonstration, albeit an unauthorized one, is simply unacceptable."

On June 27, 28, and 29, thousands of people took to the streets in Lomé to protest the constitutional reform that transformed Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary republic (see Fides, 16/4/2024). This allowed Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in office since 2005 following the death of his father and predecessor in the presidency, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, to remain in power as Prime Minister rather than as Head of State. Faure Gnassingbé was sworn in as Prime Minister in May. There is no official term limit for this office, meaning that Faure Gnassingbé can be re-elected by Parliament for an indefinite term. "We bow with respect to the memory of all our compatriots who lost their lives in connection with this violence and express our sincere condolences to their families," the bishops said, calling on "political actors, the defense and security forces, and opinion leaders to show responsibility, moderation, and sincere commitment in building our country." (L.M.) (Agenzia Fides, 2/7/20259)