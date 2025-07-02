Togo: The Bishops - 'Disproportionate' Violence

N. Tadegnon/Deutsche Welle
Protesters in Togo (file photo).
2 July 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Lomé — "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable and disproportionate violence, regardless of its origin, perpetrators, or justification," the bishops of Togo issued a joint statement on last week's clashes, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven people. The statement, published on June 30 and signed by Benoît Alowonou, President of the Togolese Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Kpalimé, states that "such a disproportionate use of force to repress a demonstration, albeit an unauthorized one, is simply unacceptable."

On June 27, 28, and 29, thousands of people took to the streets in Lomé to protest the constitutional reform that transformed Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary republic (see Fides, 16/4/2024). This allowed Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in office since 2005 following the death of his father and predecessor in the presidency, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, to remain in power as Prime Minister rather than as Head of State. Faure Gnassingbé was sworn in as Prime Minister in May. There is no official term limit for this office, meaning that Faure Gnassingbé can be re-elected by Parliament for an indefinite term. "We bow with respect to the memory of all our compatriots who lost their lives in connection with this violence and express our sincere condolences to their families," the bishops said, calling on "political actors, the defense and security forces, and opinion leaders to show responsibility, moderation, and sincere commitment in building our country." (L.M.) (Agenzia Fides, 2/7/20259)

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.