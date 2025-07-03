West Africa: Togo - Police Arrest Protesters Opposing New Powers for President Gnassingbé

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the arrest and reported abuse of peaceful protesters in Togo's capital, Lomé, on June 5 and 6. The crackdown is a worrying sign of increasing repression as public opposition grows against recent constitutional changes that could keep President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé in power indefinitely.

The protests reflect growing frustration over Togo's political and economic direction. In May 2024, President Gnassingbé oversaw the adoption of a new constitution that abolished direct presidential elections and transferred executive power to the President of the Council of Ministers, a role he assumed on May 3, 2025. The position is voted on by parliamentary representatives, has no term limits, and allows reappointment by parliament, prompting accusations of a "constitutional coup."

In addition to the constitutional change, the rising cost of living has fuelled discontent. On May 5, 2025, Togo's national electricity company announced a 12.5 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

While members of the opposition and civil society denounced what they called an "authoritarian transition," activists on social media urged fellow citizens to mobilise against the constitutional changes and the socioeconomic conditions. One of these prominent voices, the rapper Aamron, was arrested by the authorities on May 26 after he called for a "satirical mobilisation" on the President's birthday, June 6.

The Episcopal Conference of Togo (CET), made up of the bishops of the Roman Catholic Church in a country where over 25 percent of the population is Catholic, also issued a statement. The group warned, "we are firmly convinced that the country is at risk by harboring frustrations; because a nation is not built sustainably on imposed silence, on fear aroused and maintained, on contempt for the voice of its people, or on a stubbornness in making the people believe the opposite of what is true. Fears and frustrations kill, turn into desperate acts, and silent anger becomes unpredictable explosions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Togo West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public demonstrations have been banned in Togo since 2022, after a deadly attack in Lomé's central market. Nevertheless, on June 5 and 6, 2025, demonstrators defied the ban and were arrested during peaceful protests. Security agents used tear gas to disperse crowds and detained several protesters. By June 10, about half of those arrested had been released, with around 25 still in custody.

In a statement released after the protests, the Touche pas à ma Constitution (Hands Off My Constitution) coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups declared, "the illegal Constitution the government is attempting to impose will not pass." The group emphasised that the Togolese people would never accept the "monarchisation of the Republic", describing the events of June 5 and 6 as a turning point in the country's political struggle.

The MFWA calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining detainees and urges the Togolese authorities to drop all charges and respect the people's right to express their concerns through peaceful assembly.