Togo - Police Detain, Force Journalist to Delete Footage of Anti-Government Protests

13 June 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the arrest of Flore Monteau, a French journalist and TV5Monde correspondent, by Togolese security forces while she was reporting in Lomé on June 6, 2025.

Flore Monteau was covering a demonstration in Agbalépédo, a neighbourhood in the capital, when officers stopped her despite her presenting a valid press card and accreditation issued by the Haute Autorité de l'Audiovisuel et de la Communication (HAAC). She was filming the police dismantling protest barricades when officers ordered her to delete the footage. Upon her refusal, the police confiscated her phone and filming equipment.

She was taken to the Djidjolé police station where, under pressure, she was compelled to delete the images before being released and having her belongings returned.

The protest she was covering had been organised to express growing frustrations over Togo's political and economic state and denounce the arrest of activist Aamron.

This incident follows a similar arrest of Albert Agbeko, editor of Togoscoop, who was forced to delete footage while covering the revision of the electoral roll in Tsévié on April 8, 2025.

The MFWA condemns the arrest and intimidation of Flore Monteau and urges Togolese authorities to end the harassment of journalists who are simply doing their work. We call on the security forces to respect press freedom and to uphold their duty to ensure the safety of journalists, not obstruct them.

