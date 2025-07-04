Africa: All of Africa Today - July 4, 2025

Former South African Deputy President David Mabuza Dies

Former deputy president and former premier of Mpumalanga, David Mabuza, who served as Deputy President between 2018 and 2023, has passed away at 65. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences and praised Mabuza's contributions to the government, saying he "deserves our appreciation for the dedication he showed to the liberation struggle and to nation-building as a prosperous, democratic nation". He served as the MEC for Education in Mpumalanga from 1994 to 1998, as well as regional chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC). He resigned as an MP in 2023.

Nigerian Opposition Forms New Coalition to Challenge Tinubu in 2027

Nigeria's opposition leaders, including former presidential hopefuls Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, have formed a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. The alliance, which also includes ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai and former minister Rotimi Amaechi, claims it aims to address worsening economic conditions and restore democratic values. However, the ruling All Progressives Congress has dismissed the coalition as politically weak.

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam Completed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric project, is now complete and will be officially inaugurated in September. The GERD, launched in 2011, with a $4-billion budget, is considered Africa's largest hydroelectric project, stretching 1.8 kilometres. Addis Ababa said that it is vital for its electrification programme, but it has been a source of tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan, who worry it will affect their water supply. Despite stalled negotiations, Abiy insisted GERD is a "shared opportunity" and not a threat, pledging constructive engagement. The dam can hold 74 billion cubic metres of water and generate over 5,000 megawatts of power, more than doubling Ethiopia's current electricity output in a country where nearly half the population still lacks access to electricity.

Equatorial Guinea Politician Faces 18 Years in Jail for Financial Fraud

Equatorial Guinean official Baltasar Ebang Engonga returned to the spotlight after going viral in November 2024 with leaked explicit videos and faced serious financial fraud allegations. He was dismissed as Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) for alleged professional misconduct and family and social behaviour considered incompatible with public office. Since being dismissed, Engonga had been imprisoned on embezzlement charges. His trial, linked to a corruption scheme within the Ministry of Finance, began on 30 June 2025. Several other officials, including Engonga, were accused of misappropriating over 1 billion XAF by diverting insurance contributions. Prosecutors requested a combined prison sentence of more than 18 years and damages of nearly 911 million XAF.

Angélique Kidjo Makes History with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Angélique Kidjo has made history as the first Black African performer selected for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five-time Grammy-winning singer from Benin was named among the 2026 honorees alongside stars like Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Shaquille O'Neal. Kidjo received the honour after making music for more than four decades and releasing 16 albums. She joins Charlize Theron as one of the few Africans on the Walk of Fame. A longtime activist, Kidjo is also a UNICEF and Oxfam ambassador and runs the Batonga Foundation to support girls' education in Africa.