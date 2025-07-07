Africa: All of Africa Today - July 7, 2025

Ramaphosa 'Gravely Concerned' as Police Chiefs Clash Over Political Killings

President Cyril Ramaphosa considered allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu a "grave national security concern" after top police official Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and others of interfering in political assassination investigations. The accusations surfaced while Ramaphosa was at the BRICS summit, prompting calls from various political parties for swift action. Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, claimed the police task team investigating political killings was disbanded after uncovering links between criminal networks and political figures. Mchunu denied the claims, calling them baseless. Lawmakers demanded an independent inquiry, while some urged criminal charges or immediate suspensions. The task team, formed in 2018, had investigated over 600 cases before its shutdown allegedly halted progress.

U.S. Deports Eight Criminals to South Sudan After Court Ruling

The United States deported eight men to South Sudan after a legal battle that temporarily rerouted them to Djibouti. The men, convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault and robbery, had either completed or were near the end of their prison sentences. Out of the eight, only one is from South Sudan, while the others are from Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico. U.S. officials said most of their home countries had refused to accept them. The deportation followed a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned a lower court ruling requiring due process for migrants sent to third countries. The Trump administration had pushed to expand deportations to third countries, with Rwanda, Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, and Moldova mentioned as possible destinations. The U.S. had earlier revoked visas for South Sudanese nationals over the country's refusal to accept deportees.

Africa Faces Vaccine Setbacks, Experts Urge Urgent Action

Experts, policymakers, and global health partners called for stronger, coordinated action to prevent setbacks in fighting vaccine-preventable diseases in Africa, where millions of children remain at risk. Despite some progress, routine immunization coverage stayed below the 90% target needed to avoid outbreaks, and surveillance systems weakened. Quality surveillance is under threat Vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, yellow fever and polio continue to threaten millions of children. Each year, more than 30 million children under five in the region suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases, with over 500,000 deaths, accounting for 58% of global mortality from these diseases. In 2023, the World Health Organization and partners launched The Big Catch-Up to restore immunization services and reach vulnerable children. To support the Immunization Agenda 2030, the Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG) reviewed data, recommended strategies, and encouraged increased domestic investment and innovative financing.

Cape Verde Celebrates 50 Years of Independence

Cape Verde has become one of the most stable and developed nations in West Africa since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975. Cape Verde scored well on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with figures above average compared to African nations. These 17 global goals, including poverty reduction, education, and health, are worldwide targets for 2030. The healthcare system also improved significantly. In 1974, there were only 13 doctors and two hospitals; today, hundreds of medical professionals work across the Atlantic nation, where most islands now have hospitals. Former Prime Minister Gualberto do Rosario and civil society leader Antonio da Silva praised these developments, but acknowledged that youth unemployment and migration remain a concern.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

King Tut's Tomb Fungus Yields Promising Cancer Cure

The tomb of King Tutankhamun was discovered in November 1922 by Howard Carter, but several members of the excavation team, including Carter's backer Lord Carnarvon, died mysteriously soon after. Legends of the "pharaoh's curse" were born from these deaths, which were long regarded as supernatural but later linked to a toxic fungus called Aspergillus flavus. The mold, which is common in soil and ancient tombs, releases spores that cause severe respiratory infections, which are likely the cause of fatal illnesses. In a surprising discovery, scientists have discovered that Aspergillus flavus produces unique molecules known as asperigimycins, which may be useful in fighting cancer. In their study, researchers discovered that these molecules interfere with cancer cell division by disrupting the formation of new ribosomally synthesized peptides. This discovery opens up new possibilities for cancer treatments, demonstrating how a deadly fungus once feared for its link to ancient curses might become a source of life-saving medicines.