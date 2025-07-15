Togo: Seven Killed in Togo Protests Against President Gnassingbé's Rule

Protests erupted last week in Togo as citizens demanded President Gnassingbé's resignation, following a constitutional change that could allow him to extend his more than 20 years in power.

Over the past week, thousands of Togolese have flooded the streets of Lomé, the capital, and other cities, demanding the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbé and denouncing constitutional changes that will entrench his decades of dynastic rule. The demonstrations, which began on June 26, have been met with heavy police repression, resulting in at least seven reported deaths and numerous injuries. The protests were organized by activists on social media platforms and youth-led civic movements.

A dynasty extended: 58 years of Gnassingbé rule

The protests are the latest in Togo's long-running struggle over democracy and succession. Faure Gnassingbé has ruled since 2005, when he succeeded his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who seized power in 1967 and remained president for 38 years until his death. Combined, the Gnassingbé family has governed Togo for 58 years, a fact that has fueled widespread frustration among ordinary citizens and civil society groups.

Controversial constitutional amendments

Tensions have been building since the National Assembly in April 2024 passed a new constitution that fundamentally restructures the country's political system. Under the reforms:

A parliamentary system is established, replacing the direct popular vote for presidential elections.

The head of government will now be the president of the Council of Ministers (PCM) - a newly created position wielding full executive, civil, and military authority.

The PCM will be elected by the National Assembly rather than by the public.

The PCM's term is set at six years and can be renewed indefinitely.

Presidential terms are extended from five to six years and capped at a single term, but Gnassingbé's nearly two decades already in office will not count toward this limit.

The changes were adopted by a parliament dominated by the ruling Union pour la République (UNIR) party, which secured majority seats in legislative elections held shortly after the constitutional revision.

And in May 2025, Faure Gnassingbé was formally sworn in as Togo's first president of the Council of Ministers, cementing his control over all levers of government. The post, effectively a super-prime ministership, carries more power than the presidency itself. As analysts argue it was designed specifically to allow Gnassingbé to remain in power indefinitely while technically complying with term-limit provisions.

Growing public outrage

The recent wave of protests was sparked by this perceived democratic backsliding. Demonstrators are calling for the president's resignation and also protesting the high-cost of living.

However, police responded to the demonstrations with tear gas, batons, and, in some cases, live ammunition. Human rights organizations have documented at least seven fatalities and dozens of injuries. Authorities have not provided an official death toll.

The current demonstrations are similar to a major wave of protests in 2017-2018, when tens of thousands of Togolese took to the streets demanding an end to the Gnassingbé dynasty and a return to a two-term presidential limit. Even back then, there were accusations of the government systematically dismantling democratic safeguards to prolong the family's rule.

Togo has also long struggled with contested elections, repression of dissent, and calls for democratic reform. With the new constitutional framework, the path forward remains uncertain against decades of entrenched power.