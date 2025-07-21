Africa: All of Africa Today - July 21, 2025

Prominent Kenyan Activist Boniface Mwangi Arreste, Faces Terrorism Charges

Prominent activist Boniface Mwangi is facing terrorism-related charges for his alleged role in facilitating the anti-government protests on June 25 in Nairobi and other major towns across Kenya. He was arrested at his Lukenya home in Machakos County by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Authorities linked his arrest to suspected involvement in coordinating acts deemed as terrorism under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. During the operation, detectives recovered several electronic devices and documents, and a subsequent search at his Mageuzi Hub offices in Nairobi uncovered hard drives, laptops, cheque books, company seals, stamps, a tear gas canister, and a blank round of ammunition. He was detained at Pangani Police Station and expected to be arraigned on July 21. Authorities allege that Mwangi played a key logistical and financial role in the protests, which left at least 50 people dead, public property destroyed, and security officers injured. His arrest drew criticism from civil society and human rights groups, who said the government is using terrorism laws to suppress dissent. His wife, Njeri, reported on social media that officers mentioned terrorism and arson while arresting him and confiscating his equipment. Mwangi, a longtime government critic, previously faced arrests and threats, but many viewed this incident as a significant escalation in the state's crackdown on youth-led protests.

Madagascar Court Orders Surgical Castration for Child Rapist in Landmark Ruling

For the first time in Madagascar, a court sentenced a 24-year-old sex offender to surgical castration and life imprisonment with hard labor for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl. The ruling marked the first application of a law passed over a year ago, which mandates surgical castration for child rapists. The victim had been taken to the offender's home in March 2024, where she was beaten, raped, strangled, and burned with cigarettes. Madagascar's attorney general called the decision a strong deterrent, as the justice ministry reported 133 cases of child rape in January 2024 alone. Surgical castration, a rare punishment used in only a few countries, became the default penalty for raping children under 10, while chemical castration was applied to older minors. The law faces criticism from Catholic bishops and rights groups, who called it cruel and inhuman, but some argue it is necessary to stop Madagascar's pervasive rape culture.

UN Refugee Agency Warns of Dire Consequences as Funding Cuts Halt Aid to Millions

Major cuts to aid budgets had already left people fleeing conflicts in Sudan and elsewhere without essential assistance and protection, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported. Globally, $1.4 billion worth of UNHCR programs were halted or put on hold, affecting shelter, water, sanitation, and vital services like refugee registration, child protection, and gender-based violence prevention. On the Sudan-Chad border, the agency was unable to provide basic shelter to over 60% of refugees, while thousands remained stranded in remote areas of South Sudan. In South Sudan alone, 75% of safe spaces for women and girls closed, leaving tens of thousands without medical care or support. Funding cuts also jeopardized aid programs in Bangladesh, Lebanon, Niger, Ukraine, and for returning Afghans, worsening conditions for millions. Legal aid and asylum support were scaled back across several countries, increasing refugees' vulnerability to poverty and exploitation. For 2025, UNHCR needs $10.6 billion, and only 23% of this amount has been provided.

New $250 'Visa Integrity Fee' Set to Increase U.S. Travel Costs

The recently enacted "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" requires visitors to pay a "visa integrity fee". The new $250 fee will increase visa costs for foreign visitors who want to travel to the U.S, and will apply to most temporary visas, including those for tourism, study, and work. Diplomats and Visa Waiver countries will remain exempt from the fee. With existing fees, applicants will now pay over U.S. $435. The Donald Trump administration said the cost will fund visa enforcement and is refundable only if travellers fully comply with visa terms. Critics said it will hurt low-income applicants and deter students and tourists across Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe Qualifies for 2027 Rugby World Cup, Ending 34-Year Wait

Zimbabwe ended a 34-year wait by qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, after narrowly defeating Namibia 30-28 in the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup final at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda. The victory, which secured their third appearance at the tournament after 1987 and 1991, also marked their successful title defense, having won the Cup the previous year. Zimbabwe joins holders South Africa in the 24-team tournament. Namibia still has a chance to qualify for the now expanded World Cup format via a play-off against the United Arab Emirates, leading to the final qualification tournament in Dubai. Zimbabwe now holds three Rugby Africa Cup titles since their first in 2012.