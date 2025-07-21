South Africa/Nigeria: Banyana Banyana Gear Up for Formidable Nigeria At Wafcon After Downing Senegal On Penalties

After defeating a stubborn Senegalese side in a penalty shootout, Banyana Banyana will rekindle their rivalry with Nigeria in the semifinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Tuesday, 22 July.

Banyana Banyana beat Senegal 4-1 on penalties in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal clash. Despite helping the South Africans reach the semifinals, the overall performance the team put on to obtain that result is one Desiree Ellis and her charges will be keen to quickly forget.

Following a sluggish and lacklustre 120 minutes of soccer against a Senegal team which was intent on causing the biggest upset of the tournament by ousting the defending African champions, the contest ended 0-0 at Oudja's Honneur Stadium. Despite enjoying a large chunk of ball possession, the South Africans did not create any real chances in those two hours of football.

Heroine Dlamini

Then up stepped Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini. The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalminder shut out two Senegalese spot kicks, while centre back Bambanani Mbane confidently struck the winning penalty for South Africa as they navigated to the semifinals.

"I said the game was not going to be easy, I said it...