Morocco/Ghana: Morocco Edge Ghana in Dramatic Shootout to Reach Wafcon Final

Hosts Morocco booked their place in a second successive Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final after edging Ghana 4-2 on penalties in a tense semi-final clash that ended 1-1 after extra time in Rabat on Tuesday night.

The Atlas Lionesses held their nerve from the spot, with goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi making a crucial save and two Ghanaian players missing, to seal a place in Saturday's final against Nigeria.

The defeat means Ghana must now battle South Africa in Friday's third-place playoff.

In a fiercely contested match at Stade Moulay Abdellah, it was Ghana who struck first through Stella Nyamekye in the 26th minute.

The midfielder pounced on a loose ball inside the box following a corner and fired past Er-Rmichi to give the Black Queens a deserved lead.

The goal capped a bright start for Kim Björkegren's side, who looked more composed and energetic in the opening half, creating several dangerous chances through Doris Boaduwaa, Princess Marfo and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Morocco, however, responded with increased urgency after the break.

The home crowd roared them on and their efforts were rewarded in the 55th minute when Sakina Ouzraoui Diki bundled the ball into the net from close range after sustained pressure and a deflected effort from Ibtissam Jraïdi.

The equaliser energised the Atlas Lionesses who began to dominate possession, but Ghana remained dangerous on the counter, with Princella Adubea and Alice Kusi coming close late in the game.

Both sides had chances to win it in normal time, but neither could find a breakthrough.

Extra time offered more drama as fatigue set in.

Injuries forced multiple substitutions, with Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout and Ghana's Princella Adubea needing treatment.

Ghana's Evelyn Badu missed a glorious chance in the 100th minute, heading wide from close range, while Alozie's speculative long-range effort in the final minutes went just over the bar.

With the deadlock unresolved after 120 minutes, penalties were required to separate the two African powerhouses.

Morocco's nerve held firm. Hanane Aït El Haj, Ibtissam Jraïdi, Kenza Chapelle, and Anissa Lahmari converted their spot-kicks, while Ghana missed twice--Evelyn Badu firing wide and Comfort Yeboah seeing her effort saved by Er-Rmichi.

The final whistle triggered wild celebrations among the Moroccan players and fans as Jorge Vilda's team reached the final for the second tournament running.

It's a result that continues Morocco's dream of lifting their first-ever WAFCON title on home soil.

Ghana, meanwhile, will be left to rue their missed opportunities, but they still have a chance to end the tournament with a medal when they take on South Africa for third place on Friday.