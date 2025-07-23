Morocco/Ghana: Morocco Vs Ghana - High-Stakes Duel As Hosts Face Battle-Hardened Black Queens in Rabat

Morocco and Ghana are set to collide under the lights at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday in the second semifinal of the 2024 CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

With a place in the final at stake, both teams head into the clash with different narratives but identical goals. For Morocco, it's the dream of a second consecutive final on home soil. For Ghana, it's a chance to reestablish themselves as African giants after years of falling short.

Road to the Semifinal: Momentum vs Resilience

The host nation Morocco have enjoyed an unbeaten run into the last four, showing technical fluidity and control against their respective opponents. After an entertaining 2-2 draw with Zambia, they dispatched DR Congo 4-2, edged Senegal 1-0, and overcame Mali 3-1 in the quarterfinal to book their semifinal slot.

Ghana's route has been far less straightforward. A 2-0 opening defeat to South Africa was followed by a 1-1 draw with Mali. The Black Queens came alive with a 4-1 victory over Tanzania before grinding out a 0-0 draw with Algeria and holding their nerve in a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

Coaches Speak: Philosophy, Pressure, and Purpose

Calm, calculated, and deeply intentional, Morocco head coach Jorge Vilda spoke like a man aware of the stakes -- and the expectations of a nation behind him.

"We know the magnitude of this moment. Ghana are a very athletic and organized team," the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champion said.

"They play with intensity and we must be sharp and structured in all phases. We've worked on our shape, our transitions, and our composure in the final third.

"We're not playing just a semifinal. We're playing to take another step forward in our evolution. The players understand this and are mentally tuned in. They know what it means to wear the Moroccan shirt in front of our home fans.

"We respect Ghana, but we are focused on ourselves. We want to play our game and continue to build our identity. The goal is clear -- reach the final."

In contrast, Ghana head coach Kim Björkegren brought a bold, no-nonsense tone, defiant yet grounded in his team's growth since he took charge.

"We've faced Morocco before, and yes, we lost -- but that was the beginning. This is a different Ghana team. We've developed technically, we've built confidence, and now we're battle-tested," the Swedish tactician said.

"We're not here to complain about recovery time or travel. This is top-level football. If you want to win titles, you push through adversity. We are ready -- tactically, mentally, and physically.

"Morocco will be at home, with the crowd, with the expectations. That pressure can be heavy. We plan to capitalize on that and play with freedom."

Players Speak: Resolve and Readiness

Leading by example both on and off the pitch, Morocco forward Ibtissam Jraidi spoke with purpose, balancing humility with hunger.

"For us, this isn't just a game -- it's a mission. We want to inspire. We want to win. We know Ghana are strong, but we're focused on ourselves.

"I'm not chasing individual accolades. Whether I score or assist doesn't matter. What matters is that we win as a team.

"The support from the fans lifts us. We feel it. We carry their hopes. And tomorrow, we want to make them proud."

Ghana defender Sherifat Sumaila reflected Ghana's unity and hunger, speaking with refreshing honesty and composure.

"We're excited, not intimidated. We've prepared for this moment for months. Everyone is focused. Everyone is hungry.

"This is my first major tournament, and it's been amazing. But now it's about the team. Whether I start or come in later, my job is to give everything.

"Morocco are organized, yes. But we believe in our group. We've shown we can come from behind, stay strong under pressure, and score when it matters."

Head-to-Head Statistics

Morocco and Ghana have faced each other five times in friendly matches since 2020, with both sides enjoying periods of dominance. Ghana started strong, winning two of the first three encounters, including a 3-1 and a 2-0 victory in 2020. However, Morocco have since turned the tide, claiming back-to-back wins--a 2-0 win in 2022 and a narrow 1-0 triumph earlier this year in 2024.

Overall, the record stands even, with three wins apiece and seven goals scored by each side across their recent clashes. The momentum, however, currently leans towards the host nation, Morocco, who are unbeaten in the last two meetings and will be looking to extend their edge in Tuesday's high-stakes semifinal.

Players to Watch

Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak remains tournament standout with four goals in four games, and is the heartbeat of the Atlas Lionesses, combining leadership, experience, and finishing ability.

Former AS FAR and Saudi Arabia based forward Ibtissam Jraidi is a tireless attacker with big-game experience, pace and movement making her a constant threat in the final third.

On the other hand, Ghana and Fenerbahce forward Alice Kusi returns after missing the quarterfinal. With two goals already, her creativity and sharpness will be vital against Morocco's defence.

Another is Ghana midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe with composed presence in midfield, bringing balance and control, vital for Ghana's transitions and breaking Moroccan rhythm.

What's certain is that both camps are battle ready - physically, mentally, and tactically and neither is backing down on their dreams to reach the final.