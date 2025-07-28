Africa: All of Africa Today - July 28, 2025

Churchgoers Killed in DR Congo Attack Linked to Islamic State-Affiliated Forces

Dozens of people were killed in a brutal attack by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the town of Komanda, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 20 victims were worshippers attending a night vigil at a church when the militants stormed in, killing attendees, looting nearby shops, and setting buildings on fire. The ADF, originally a Ugandan rebel group, has become part of the Islamic State's Central African Province and is responsible for frequent attacks on civilians in both DR Congo and Uganda. Civil society sources reported over 30 members of a youth church group among the dead, with others injured or kidnapped. The UN-backed Radio Okapi reported 43 deaths, but the army confirmed only 10. Armed groups continue to operate despite the presence of Ugandan forces deployed since 2021 to combat the ADF.

Somalia's Police Under Fire for Political Bias, Public Distrust

Somalia's police force is accused of deep political entanglement, which raises questions about its impartiality and effectiveness. Former Speaker of the Hirshabelle Parliament Osman Bari accused the police of aligning with opposing political factions, thereby compromising their neutrality and undermining public trust. Bari warned that police leadership must take urgent action to address widespread dissatisfaction among the populace to avoid it escalating to the point where the Somali president will intervene and potentially undermine the commander's authority. Police face criticism over perceived politicization, which analysts argue undermines both law enforcement and Somalia's efforts to establish stable governance following decades of conflict.

MSF Condemns Kidnapping of Health Worker in South Sudan

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) condemned the kidnapping of a Ministry of Health staff member from an MSF ambulance in South Sudan's Morobo County on 25 July 2025. The staff member was released unharmed a day later. The victim had been accompanying discharged patients from Yei when armed individuals stopped the ambulance and forced her out, allowing others to continue.MSF's Mission Director, Dr. Ferdinand Atte, described the attack as an attack on healthcare services meant for the most vulnerable. In the last few months, MSF has closed two hospitals and scaled back outreach activities in Yei and Morobo due to insecurity, resulting in a 50% drop in consultations. MSF has been working in South Sudan for more than 40 years, responding to major crises, including conflicts, floods, and disease outbreaks, and continues to deliver lifesaving care despite ongoing conflict. In the last seven months, MSF has already experienced four serious security incidents that have put both our personnel and the patients who rely on us at risk.

Zimbabwe Grapples with Soaring Youth Substance Abuse Crisis

Young people in Zimbabwe are in the eye of a storm caused by rising substance abuse as a growing crisis grips communities Wilson Box, head of the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network, an organisation working in eight of the country's 10 provinces to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, said that 57% of mental health admissions are linked to drug use, and illicit substances, including unknown potent brews, are being peddled in nearly every neighborhood. Many young people in the country say they turn to drugs because of personal difficulties, including unemployment and poverty. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a campaign to raise more than $77 million to combat drugs and substance abuse. This follows the creation of a committee of officials to lead the response. The plan also includes identifying more than 60 centres across the country to support rehabilitation efforts.



Nigeria Stages Stunning Comeback to Clinch 10th WAFCON Title

Nigeria staged a remarkable fightback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and win their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and a late winner by Joe Echegini overturned Morocco's first-half lead, stunning the Atlas Lionesses, who were hoping to clinch their first-ever continental title on home soil. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Nigeria's Super Falcons showed resilience when they clawed their way back into the match to cement their status as queens of African football, defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 to lift their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown.