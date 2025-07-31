Africa: All of Africa Today - July 31, 2025

Cholera Outbreak in West and Central Africa Poses Crisis for Children

Some 80,000 children are estimated to be at high risk of cholera in West and Central Africa as the rainy season begins across the region, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said. Heavy rains, flooding, and widespread displacement were fueling the spread of the disease, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Nigeria. In July, there were over 38,000 cases in the DRC and 951 deaths. Intensive rainfall and widespread flooding in Kinshasa have caused the number of cases to surge sharply, making the situation particularly critical. Nigeria is the second most affected country in the region, with 3,109 suspected cholera cases and 86 deaths as of the end of June. Cholera is endemic in the country, where major outbreaks have reoccurred in recent years. Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Togo are also facing ongoing epidemics. UNICEF responded by delivering lifesaving health, water, and sanitation supplies, supporting vaccinations, and intensifying community outreach efforts. UNICEF West and Central Africa urgently requires $20 million over the next three months to scale up critical support in health, WASH, and risk communication and community engagement.

New Kenyan Law Raises Alcohol Age to 21

The Kenyan government has introduced tough new measures under a national policy aimed at curbing alcohol, drug, and substance abuse, with a strong focus on protecting young people. The National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse raised the minimum legal age for alcohol-related activities to 21 and imposed a blanket ban on alcohol advertising, sponsorship, and marketing targeting individuals under that age. Celebrities, influencers, and sports figures are now barred from endorsing alcohol products, and alcohol branding of sports teams and events has been outlawed. The government said the measures were intended to shield children, youth, and the public from harmful and misleading alcohol promotion.

UN Raises Alarm Over Worsening Hunger and Displacement Crisis in Sudan

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) raised the alarm over the rising toll of hunger, disease and displacement in various conflict-ridden parts of Sudan. In El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which has been under siege for 15 months, the catastrophic humanitarian situation is worsening. Community-run kitchens have closed due to food shortages and soaring prices. Hunger and malnutrition have reportedly caused several deaths and forced some residents to consume animal feed. The 2025 response plan, which seeks $4.2 billion to assist 21 million of the most vulnerable people across Sudan, is only 23 per cent funded to date. OCHA once again calls on international donors to scale up funding for the response.

Kenya, Uganda Sign Eight MOUs to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Ugandan President Museveni and Kenyan counterpart William Ruto signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at intensifying bilateral cooperation and accelerating regional integration. Museveni signed the agreements during his official visit, reinforcing his commitment to economic development, infrastructure, and shared prosperity. The MoUs cover key sectors such as tourism, development of the Greater Busia Metro, mining, fisheries, and agriculture. The two leaders also held high-level bilateral talks focused on key regional projects, including the long-awaited extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, and eventually into Uganda. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen regional institutions and advance East African Community objectives, including the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and, ultimately, Political Federation.

Central African Republic President to Seek Third Term

President Faustin-Archange Touadera confirmed that he will seek a third term, despite a constitutional overhaul that has drawn sharp criticism. Touadera's promise to rebuild the country and his nomination for the Presidency by his United Hearts Movement (MCU), come at a time of rising distrust in the government of the Central African Republic (CAR). In 2023, a large majority of voters approved constitutional changes in a controversial referendum. Now, the opposition and civil society organizations fear the 68-year-old Touadera could stay in power for life. The electoral commission said 95% of those who took part in the referendum voted for changes that enabled the president to run for a third term. The new law abolished the two-term limit and extended the presidential mandate from five to seven years. Since taking office in 2016, Touadera has enlisted outside forces to keep him in power amid persistent civil conflict. This includes mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group. He won re-election in 2020, but faced strong opposition from rebel groups who sought to overturn his victory.