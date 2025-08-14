Guinea Introduces Malaria Vaccine Into Routine Immunization

press release

Conakry — - Under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, and with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and PATH, Guinea today officially introduced the malaria vaccine into its Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). This historic milestone marks a major turning point in the fight against malaria, which remains the leading cause of child morbidity and mortality in the country.In 2023, Guinea recorded an estimated 4.43 million malaria cases, according to the 2024 WHO World Malaria Report, underscoring the country's continued high burden of the disease. Malaria accounts for more than a third of consultations and hospitalizations in public health facilities and remains the leading cause of death among children under five. In 2023, the parasite prevalence was 17% among children under five years of age, reaching more than 30% in some areas such as Guinea Forestière.

Faced with this scourge, the introduction of the RTS, S malaria vaccine is a major public health response. Already tested and widely used in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, and other countries, this vaccine has demonstrated a significant reduction in hospitalizations and mortality in vaccinated children.

"With the introduction of the malaria vaccine, Guinea is taking another historic step forward in its fight against malaria. This decision aligns with our vision of ensuring that every child starts life protected from preventable diseases. We are committed to strengthening a health system capable of protecting our populations throughout the country in the long term," said Dr. Oumar Diouhé Bah, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene.

With this initiative, Guinea joins a growing group of African countries - now 21 - that have integrated malaria vaccine into their national immunization programmes. Beginning in August 2025, the vaccine will be available in four districts with moderate to high transmission: Mamou, Gaoual, Kankan, and Yomou have approximately 60,000 children eligible for vaccination each year. All children aged 5 to 11 months in these districts will be able to receive the malaria vaccination, which requires four doses for optimal protection.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in collaboration with alliance partners such as the WHO, UNICEF, PATH, and national governments, facilitates the procurement, logistics, and integration of vaccines into national immunization programs. The Alliance's strategic investments in strengthening health systems, including cold chain infrastructure, human resources, and data systems, ensure the sustainable supply of vaccines.

The vaccine is completely free, given from 5 months of age, and does not replace other prevention methods such as insecticide-treated nets. It complements these strategies to provide maximum protection.

"The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Guinea is a powerful step toward equity in global health--bringing life-saving protection to children who need it most. To fully realize the promise of this vaccine and reach millions more children across Africa, we urgently need continued and increased investment. With sustained funding, we can ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against Africa's deadliest disease," said Demba Diack, Gavi Representative in Guinea.

The introduction of the vaccine is part of an integrated approach to malaria control, combining prevention, treatment, vaccination and community awareness. At the same time, communication campaigns are being deployed to inform families, mobilize community leaders and promote adherence to vaccination.

"Malaria vaccines are a big step forward for children's health and the fight against malaria. The malaria vaccine is now being introduced, and more children are getting it. This vaccine is effective and safe. It has already been used successfully in more than 20 countries in Africa. It has reduced the number of child deaths and increased access to malaria prevention methods. We encourage the country's health authorities to slowly start using this vaccine throughout the country," said Dr. Mouctar Kande, Immunization Program Officer at WHO Guinea. "The WHO is committed to working with the country's health authorities and partners to support the rollout of malaria vaccines so that more children can benefit from this additional protection against malaria as quickly as possible," he concluded.

The introduction of the vaccine is part of an integrated approach to malaria control, combining prevention, treatment, vaccination, and community awareness. Concurrently, communication and social mobilization activities are being implemented to inform families, mobilize community leaders, and promote uptake of the vaccine.

"The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Guinea is a turning point in our efforts to protect children from this preventable disease. For too long, malaria has been the leading cause of death and illness among children under five in Guinea and a major cause of absenteeism among primary school students. UNICEF is committed to supporting the government and its partners in equitably implementing this historic initiative and strengthening our collective efforts to ensure that every child in Guinea has access to essential healthcare and can grow up safely, regardless of where they live or how poor they are," said Maddalena Bertolotti, UNICEF Representative in Guinea.

As part of introducing the malaria vaccine, UNICEF supported delivering 568,400 doses, distributing them to districts, reproducing, distributing, and disseminating communication tools and radio and TV spots, training health workers in health posts, training trainers and local and community actors in communication, and financing the national launch ceremony.

U-Reporters were mobilized to relay key messages, raise awareness in their communities, and encourage parents to vaccinate their children, thereby strengthening community support and participation in the campaign.

The demand for this powerful tool is still high. Gavi aims to fully vaccinate more than 50 million children between 2026 and 2030.

Notes to Editors

The recommended vaccination schedule in Guinea is 1st dose from 5 months; 2nd dose at 6 months (or a minimum of 4 weeks after the first dose); 3rd dose at 7 months (or a minimum of 4 weeks after the second dose); 4th dose at least 6 months after the third dose for children who come late.

By August 2025, over 24 million doses of the malaria vaccine have been delivered to 21 African countries through Gavi-supported routine immunisation programmes: 2025: 4 countries (Burundi, Uganda, Mali and now, Guinea) introduced the vaccine, with 4-6 more expected this year including Ethiopia, Togo. 2024: 14 countries introduced the vaccine, that is, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Benin, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, South Sudan, Mozambique, Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Nigeria. 2019: Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi were the first to introduce the RTS,S vaccine under the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP). Ghana has since scaled up nationwide while Kenya is scheduled to scale up in 2026.

Why children, not adults? Children under the age of 5 are at the greatest risk of dying from malaria and account for more than 75% of the global deaths from the disease. Unlike adults, young children have not had the opportunity to develop partial immunity through years of exposure, making them particularly at risk.

Children under the age of 5 are at the greatest risk of dying from malaria and account for more than 75% of the global deaths from the disease. Unlike adults, young children have not had the opportunity to develop partial immunity through years of exposure, making them particularly at risk. Malaria vaccine safety and effectiveness: Both the RTS, S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M vaccines are prequalified and recommended by WHO to prevent malaria in children and are safe and effective. In phase 3 clinical trials, both vaccines reduced malaria cases by more than half during the first year after vaccination, a period when children are at high risk of illness and death. A fourth dose given in the second year of life prolonged protection. Both vaccines reduce malaria cases by about 75% when given seasonally in areas of highly seasonal transmission - where half of childhood malaria deaths occur. Vaccines have been given to millions of children and are safe. The vaccines target P. falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa. More about the vaccine here: https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/q-a-on-rts-s-malaria-vaccine

Both the RTS, S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M vaccines are prequalified and recommended by WHO to prevent malaria in children and are safe and effective.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and advocates global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance to live a safe and healthy life. WHO is the United Nations agency for health, connecting nations, partners, and people on the front lines in more than 150 countries. It leads the global responses to health emergencies, prevents disease, tackles the root causes of health problems and expands access to medicines and healthcare. Its mission is to promote health, ensure safety worldwide and serve the vulnerable.

To find out more about WHO and its work, visit: www.who.int/fr.

About UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged and hardest to reach. In more than 190 countries and territories, we work tirelessly to help children survive, thrive and reach their full potential.

To learn more about UNICEF and its work, please visit www.unicef.org/fr.

Follow UNICEF on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About PATH

PATH is a global organization working to accelerate health equity by bringing together public institutions, companies, social enterprises, and investors to solve the world's most pressing health problems. With expertise in science, health, finance, technology, advocacy and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales innovative solutions, including vaccines, medicines, medical devices, diagnostics and health system strengthening approaches around the world.

To learn more about PATH and its work, please visit: https://www.path.org/