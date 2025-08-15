Africa: Landlocked Developing Countries to Start 'New Decade of Delivery'

Awaza, Turkmenistan — As the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) concludes today (Friday, August 8) in Awaza, Turkmenistan, with the adoption of the Awaza Political Declaration and the formal endorsement of the Awaza Programme of Action (2024-2034), there is optimism that LLDCs are finally at the dawn of a new era.

"Awaza will long be remembered as a defining moment in the LLDC journey - not only for the resounding success of the LLDC3, but for ushering in a new era of bold partnerships and decisive actions," said Rabab Fatima, the Secretary-General of LLDC3.

"But the legacy of this Conference will be measured not by words, but by the real progress we make in the lives of 600 million people in the 32 LLDCs. My earnest hope is that each of us leaves Awaza with a practical plan to turn our aspirations into reality."

Heads of delegates from the LLDCs confirmed that the Awaza political declaration is a powerful expression of unity and collective dedication to the implementation of the 2030 agenda and the promotion of multilateralism or cooperation among many nations, including strengthening transboundary cooperation between LLDCs and transit states.

Guided by the complex, pressing challenges in LLDCs, half of them also categorised as least developed countries, the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Countries, or LLDC3 provided a platform to find solutions towards structural transformation, infrastructure and connectivity, trade facilitation, regional integration, and resilience building.

Over 5,700 participants attended the conference from 103 countries, including 30 of the 32 LLDCs. There were 16 heads of state or government, three vice presidents, 108 ministers, over 100 members of parliament, 29 international governmental organisations, UN specialised agencies, and more than 450 non-governmental organisations.

The UN conference on landlocked developing countries on the shore of the Caspian sea, in Awaza, Turkmenistan, has come to an end. The gathering brought together nearly 6,000 participants. Credit: Joyce Chimbi/IPS

At the closing plenary, speakers from the LLDCs concluded that the shrinking fiscal space, high inflation, geopolitical instability and trade disruptions are factors that threaten progress towards sustainable development and long-term economic growth.

Emphasis was therefore placed on the need for inclusive structural transformation and digitalisation, ensuring benefits reach all segments of society, especially women and youth. Economic diversification, productivity growth, and the modernisation of agriculture by linking it with industrial and service sectors were also identified as crucial strategies to reduce vulnerabilities.

Science, technology and innovation were recognised as key drivers of change, so challenges remain in building capacity, assessing finance and developing infrastructure. Noting that half of the LLDCs are also least developed, the United Nations Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries was highlighted as vital for advancing technological capabilities.

Deodat Maharaj, managing director of the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, told IPS that the institution is "dedicated to strengthening science, technology, and innovation (STI) capacity in LLDCs."

"We work alongside governments, the private sector and leading research institutions to foster sustainable development where it is needed most."

The UN Technology Bank is the only UN organisation exclusively focused on transforming the world's "poorest countries through science, technology and innovation. By assessing a country's unique technology needs, we connect them with tailored solutions and back this up by facilitating skills building and boosting the capacity of key institutions in these countries."

Throughout the conference, speakers explored many other pressing topics, such as the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises for job creation and innovation, alongside expanding digital infrastructure and skills development to reach the digital divide.

Additionally, critical mineral resources were highlighted as strategic assets to enhance economic diversification and integration in the global oil chains. Regional cooperation among the landlocked developing countries was seen as essential for knowledge sharing, resource pooling and strengthening oil chains, supported by ongoing regional and international initiatives.

Participants agreed that strong partnerships between landlocked developing countries, development partners and the private sector are critical to accelerating structural transformation and achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. They also heard about the role and place of youths in accelerating sustainable development in the LLDCs.

"Over the past few days, we, the young people of LLDCs, have gathered here in Awaza, not just to listen, but to lead," said Carlos Andres Oliveira Caballero, a youth representative from Bolivia.

"Not just to be represented, but to represent ourselves."

Caballero said this was the first time a UN conference on LLDCs has featured a dedicated Youth Forum, "and we are proud to say: we showed up, we spoke up, and we delivered."

"We came from across all 32 LLDCs, bringing our stories, our experiences, and our solutions. From climate action and digital innovation to decent work and inclusive governance - we made our voices heard. And today, we leave behind more than memories."

Caballero highlighted that the youth leave behind "a powerful Youth Declaration; a shared vision shaped by thousands of young people from across our countries. Our Declaration calls for action in five areas, including the equitable access to quality education and digital skills, investment in youth-led enterprises and decent jobs."

It also includes youth participation in climate resilience and green transitions; full inclusion in decision-making at all levels; and support for young people as drivers, not just recipients, of development.

"We know these are not small asks. But neither are the challenges we face. As young people in LLDCs, we live these realities every day, and we stand ready to help change them. We don't just want to be part of the future. We want to shape it--starting now," he said.

In all, Fatima stressed that the conference has been as ambitious as envisaged, peppered with highlights such as the celebration of the first International Day of Recognition for the LLDCs and the announcement of a new climate negotiating group under the UNFCCC.

It also included the launch of the LLDC Global Business Network and new commitments, including a USD 10 billion infrastructure investment from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Fatima was nonetheless quick to stress that, despite the new momentum, success depends on all stakeholders.

"Governments must integrate commitments into national policies. The Parliamentarians must provide budgetary allocations and resources to translate Awaza commitments into actions. The private sector must invest in sustainable value chains, and civil society and youth must be integrated into the national development process to drive inclusive progress," she said.

