Ghana: Sacrifices of Eight Departed Officials Will Not Be Forgotten - President Mahama

Ghana on Friday came together in solemn unity at the Black Star Square in Accra to honour the eight individuals who lost their lives in the tragic August 6 military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

The state memorial service, led by President John Dramani Mahama, and attended by senior government officials, security chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers and citizens from all walks of life, was marked by fervent prayers, solemn music, and military honours.

This was followed by an Islamic prayer segment, during which Muslim clerics recited verses from the Qur'an, including Al-Fatiha, and prayed for Allah's mercy, protection for the nation, and guidance for its leadership.

Among those remembered were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, whose courage and devotion, officials said, embodied the highest traditions of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Related Articles

The others are Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, Alha¬ji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology and MP for Tamale Central.

The rest were Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman, NDC and Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Coordinator, NADMO and a former Parliamentary candidate for the NDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his tribute, President Mahama said sacrifices of the eight departed souls would not be forgotten.

President Mahama pledged that the memory of the eight servicemen would be etched in the nation's history and that Ghana would continue to stand firmly with their families.

The three military personnel were given posthumous promotions by the President.

"These are not just symbolic gestures. They represent the rightful place these officers have earned in our republic's role of honour and the benefits due to their families will be reflected in these new ranks," the President said.

He clarified that the Chief of Defence Staff would oversee the ceremonial presentation of the posthumous promotions to the families of the fallen soldiers.

BY GIFTY ESI YANKEY

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today