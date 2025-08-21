Africa: All of Africa Today - August 21, 2025

Trump's Policies Threaten African Trade as AGOA Nears Expiration

Since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has cut key aid to Africa and imposed new tariffs on exports, raising fears of another setback with the expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). In 2000, former President Bill Clinton established AGOA to promote economic development in sub-Saharan Africa. It granted duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of African products, including motor vehicles and parts, textiles and clothing, minerals and metals, agricultural products and chemicals exported by eligible African countries. It has been renewed twice and is due to expire on September 30, 2025. More than 30 African countries are eligible for AGOA. South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Mauritius, Malawi, and Chad stood among the hardest hit, with rural jobs and industries already suffering from tariffs.

Former Malian Prime Minister Jailed for Embezzlement

Former Malian prime minister Choguel Maiga was taken into custody, and now faces charges of embezzlement and money laundering involving several million euros. Maiga, 67, took office after Mali's second coup in 2021 and led the civilian wing of the military junta until his dismissal in November 2024. His arrest happened just days after he criticized the regime for delaying elections. The charges are based on a report by Mali's auditor general regarding public fund management during his time in office. His lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare, expressed trust in the judicial process while they wait for the trial. The arrest comes amid increasing repression by the junta. Earlier this month, they also jailed former Prime Minister Moussa Mara for supporting critics of the regime. The country has strengthened its ties with Russia. It joined Burkina Faso and Niger to form the Alliance of Sahel States after withdrawing from ECOWAS. However, Mali faces growing insecurity. Its army and Russian allies have been accused of abuses while they fight jihadist and criminal groups.

Report Alleges Widespread Atrocities by Rebels and Army-Backed Groups in DR Congo

A new Amnesty International report revealed that both the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and the Wazalendo coalition, supported by the Congolese army (FARDC), committed widespread atrocities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), including gang rapes, killings, torture, abductions, and attacks on hospitals, in violation of international humanitarian law and potentially amounting to war crimes. Survivors described brutal assaults, including gang rapes, at military camps and in villages, some of which involved pregnant women and minors. The M23 group was also found to have tortured and disappeared civil society members, summarily executed civilians, and attacked hospitals in Goma. Amnesty urged both Rwanda and the DR Congo to take responsibility, hold perpetrators accountable, and prioritise civilian protection, while calling on international partners such as Qatar and the United States to push for accountability and vetting of armed groups.

Nigerian Doctors May Suspend Strike After New Pay Circular

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) may suspend its planned nationwide strike after the government issued a new document on doctors' remuneration. During an Emergency Delegates Meeting in Abuja, delegates from all states, past leaders, and affiliate bodies discussed the government's response to the association's 19-point demand. NMA President Bala Audu called the new circular a breakthrough that canceled the earlier directive that had sparked the strike threat. He said it could help resolve long-standing issues within the health sector. However, he said that the strike would only be postponed once the government fully put the revised pay structure into action. The association had previously issued a 21-day ultimatum, rejecting a June circular that it claimed violated collective bargaining agreements and increased pay gaps.

Lesotho Considers Lifting Import Ban on Potatoes and Cabbage

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Nutrition is considering lifting the ban on the import of potatoes and cabbage following reports of reduced supplies from local farmers. This comes after reports of reduced supplies from local farmers. The ban on eggs will remain due to oversupply. Principal Secretary Thabo Moleko said that the original decision, made two months earlier, aimed to protect local farmers from being pushed out of business by imports. However, challenges arose with eggs. Producers raised prices during the ban, causing unsold stock to accumulate in storage facilities across the country. Moleko said that the Ministry was conducting studies to determine when and for how long to lift the ban.