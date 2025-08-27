Mauritania: EU Urged to Uphold Human Rights, As Mauritania Accused of Abuse of Migrants

Mauritania's role as a key transit hub for African migrants seeking passage to Europe has come into sharp focus, following renewed claims by the NGO Human Rights Watch of abuse by its security forces.

In a new report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reveals that Mauritanian security forces have carried out "serious human rights violations" against migrants and asylum seekers - ranging from torture to rape - over the past five years.

Mauritania has become a key staging post for undocumented migrants from across Africa who risk the perilous Atlantic crossing from West Africa to Europe, with many aiming to reach Spain.

The NGO added that these abuses had been "exacerbated" by the European Union and by Spain, which continue to outsource elements of their migration management to Mauritania, including support for its border and migration control authorities.

The 142-page report documented violations committed between 2020 and early 2025 by Mauritania's police, coastguard, navy, gendarmerie and army during border and migration operations.

The victims were largely migrants and asylum seekers from West and Central Africa "seeking to leave or transit the country".

'Catalogue of abuses'

"For years, Mauritanian authorities followed an abusive migration control playbook - sadly common across North Africa - by violating the rights of African migrants from other regions," said Lauren Seibert, an HRW researcher on refugee and migrant rights.

The report cites a catalogue of abuse including torture, rape, beatings, sexual harassment, arbitrary arrest and detention, theft and collective expulsions.

HRW did, however, note that Mauritania's government has recently taken steps that "may improve protection for migrants and their rights".

It has urged the EU and Spain to put human rights and saving lives at the forefront of their cooperation with Mauritania.

Influx to Canary Islands

Thousands of people have died in recent years attempting the dangerous journey from North Africa to Spain, particularly when aiming for the Canary Islands off Africa's northwest coast.

For its report, HRW interviewed 223 people, including more than 100 migrants and asylum seekers, and examined documentary evidence as well as visiting detention centres.

In total, it documented abuses against 77 migrants and asylum seekers - men, women and children - along with one Mauritanian national.

According to Spanish government figures, a record 46,843 people reached the Canary Islands by boat in 2024.

Arrivals slowed in 2025, with around 11,500 arrivals recorded between January and July.

Mauritania's government has rejected many of the report's findings, while the EU insists its partnership with the country is "solidly anchored" in respect for human rights.

