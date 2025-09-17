Africa: All of Africa Today - September 17, 2025

Nairobi Court Orders Arrest of British Citizen in 2012 Murder of Kenyan Woman

A Nairobi court issued an arrest warrant for a British citizen in connection with the high-profile death of Agnes Wanjiru, a young woman whose body was found in a septic tank over a decade ago. Wanjiru, 21, died in 2012 after she reportedly went partying with British soldiers at a hotel in central Nanyuki town, where Britain has a permanent army garrison. Her body was later discovered in a septic tank of a hotel in the garrison town nearly three months later. Justice Alexander Muteti said prosecutors had provided sufficient evidence to request that the suspect appear before a Kenyan court for trial. Wanjiru's sister, Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, welcomed the announcement. The judge directed that the identities of the accused and witnesses not be published, saying this was necessary to protect the integrity of the trial. The prosecution told the court that witnesses based in the UK would be made available for the trial, ensuring it could proceed.

Bill to Repeal Zimbabwe Sanctions, With Conditions, Introduced in U.S. House

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A new Bill introduced in the United States House of Representatives proposed the repeal of the nearly 25-year-old sanctions regime imposed on Zimbabwe, marking a possible shift in Washington's policy towards Harare. The legislation, tabled by Republican Brian Mast, marked a significant policy shift, but also tied new conditions to Zimbabwe's land reform legacy. It stipulates that Washington will not support new IMF and World Bank funding for Zimbabwe until the Government pays full compensation to white former commercial farmers. The proposed legislation, known as the Department of State Policy Provisions Act, would end the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001, which enabled the U.S. to oppose loans, debt relief, or financial assistance to Zimbabwe from international institutions, locking the country out of the global financial system.

Malawi Counts Votes in Presidential, Parliamentary Elections

Malawi is currently counting and tallying the votes of 7.2 million registered voters who participated in the elections for the country's president, 229 members of parliament, and over 500 councillors. The election saw incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, who voted in his home village of Malembo, face off against his main rival, former president Peter Mutharika, with whom he last contested in 2019. 17 candidates were cleared to run, but the race was largely between Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party and Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party. The high inflation rate in Malawi, which exceeds 27%, is a significant campaign issue, as evidenced by the soaring prices of goods and services, including fertiliser. Polling was largely peaceful, with international observers from the European Union, the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) expressing satisfaction despite minor equipment issues.

Four TikTok Users Arrested for Insulting Somali President in Dance Video

Somali police arrested four TikTok users accused of insulting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a dance video. In the post, several young men are seen dancing to a remix of a campaign song originally used during the president's election bid in 2022, but with the lyrics now including derogatory language. The police said the suspects were in custody and would be formally charged. Several social media influencers were arrested and jailed in the past for spreading clan-based insults, incitement, or "immoral" content on platforms like TikTok - but this is the first case involving a senior politician. Police spokesperson Gen Abdifatah Aden warned the public that anyone engaging in similar acts that disrespected national institutions or leaders would "face the full force of the law".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Preachers In Nigeria Asked To Submit Sermons for Approval

The governor of Niger state, Mohammed Umar Bago, has said clerics are now required to submit their sermons for approval by the State. Governor Bago said the move is part of efforts to curtail messages that are "anti-people and anti-government". The Director General of the Niger State Religious Affairs, Umar Farooq, had said anyone interested in preaching in Niger must obtain a licence, emphasising that preachers had two months to get their licences. Critics charge that the measure violates religious freedom and freedom of worship, which was made public. The local imam acknowledged that the governor's action was intended to maintain order, but pointed out that "the government is not paying anyone to do this".