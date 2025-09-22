Africa: All of Africa Today - September 22, 2025

Malawi Police Arrest Eight for Electoral Fraud

Police in Malawi detained eight people for alleged electoral fraud as the country waits for the final results of the general election. The suspects were detained after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of the outgoing president, Lazarus Chakwera, said they were suspicious about the way votes were being counted in 13 of the country's 28 districts. Chakwera's running mate, Vitumbiko Mumba, said the party had lodged a formal complaint requesting a physical audit, citing serious anomalies. Chakwera, 70, is seeking a second successive term. The one-time evangelical pastor beat the former law professor Peter Mutharika in 2020 after losing to him in the previous presidential poll in 2014. Malawi's main television stations stopped broadcasting live coverage of the general election results, prompting a media advocacy organisation to condemn the pressure being exerted on journalists. The election, which also covered parliamentary and local government seats, took place amid economic challenges.

Chad Moves Closer to Removing Presidential Term Limits

Chad moved closer to removing presidential term limits after the National Assembly overwhelmingly approved constitutional reforms extending the president's mandate from five to seven years, renewable indefinitely. The changes, which now await a final Senate vote on 13 October before being signed into law, have sparked criticism from opposition leaders who warned they threaten democracy and entrench President Mahamat Idriss Déby's grip on power. Déby took office in 2021 following his father's death and secured victory in a disputed 2024 election after three years of military rule, with his party later dominating parliamentary polls. The government figures defended the reforms as "technical," opposition MPs boycotted the vote, but called the overhaul a profound modification of the constitution rather than minor adjustments. Analysts said the reforms are almost certain to pass, paving the way for Déby and the ruling party to cement long-term control.

Guinea Votes on New Constitution to Move from Military to Civilian Rule

Guinea held a onstitutional referendum that could extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allow military figures to run for office, and make it harder for political parties to compete. Interim leader General Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup, had initially promised to return the country to civilian rule last year, but the reforms are seen as paving the way for him to run for president. The "yes" campaign has held several rallies, Quran readings, and concerts, and plastered Conakry with posters. Major parties were suspended, and the media were restricted as a result of a crackdown on the opposition. Opposition leaders, including former president Alpha Condé and Cellou Dalein Diallo, have called for a boycott, warning that voters lack understanding of the draft constitution because they were excluded. Guinea is one of several West African countries, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule.

UN Chief Warns of Rising Civilian Risk in Besieged El Fasher, Darfur

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced grave alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, warning of mounting risks to civilians trapped in the besieged city. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been laying siege to El Fasher for more than 500 days, with attacks against civilians intensifying. Guterres reiterated his call for "an immediate cessation of hostilities in El Fasher, as well as for the respect and protection of civilians and for the facilitation of safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access." He said that those wishing to leave must be guaranteed safe passage. Conditions in the city have deteriorated sharply since famine was declared last year, with rising fears of ethnically motivated violence as clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continue. Guterres urged renewed dialogue and international action to support Sudan, as his envoy Ramtane Lamamra reiterated readiness to back efforts for an inclusive political process.

Veteran Journalist Slams Mozambique's Draft Media Law as Political Sham

Tomas Vieira Mario, a veteran journalist in Mozambique, denounced the current public consultation on new mass media laws as "a pretense'. He said the consultations were just a sham, and the final document will merely answer to "political interests". He described the bill as ambiguous and filled with vague and problematic terms. Vieira Mario, a former chair of both the Higher Mass Media Council (CSCS) and MISA Mozambique, also condemned plans to create a government-run Mass Media Regulatory Authority that would override the CSCS and potentially dissolve Gabinfo, the body currently responsible for licensing and oversight. Vieira Mario said such measures amount to dangerous state interference and a rollback of constitutional protections for the press.