Nigeria: ASUU Gives Govt 14-Day Strike Warning

29 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address lingering issues affecting Nigeria's university system or face a nationwide strike.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Yakubu Gown University, formerly University of Abuja.

A statement issued on the outcome of the meeting, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

I the statement,Piwuna said the ultimatum became necessary following the persistent neglect of the education sector and the welfare of university lecturers by both Federal and State governments.

"If at the end of the 14 days ultimatum the federal government fails to address these issues, the union may have no option than to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, an indefinite strike," he said.

Piwuna recalled that ASUU had repeatedly raised concerns through media engagements, campus rallies and appeals over the past three months, without concrete response from government.

He listed the unresolved issues to include, renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding, revitalisation of public universities, and non-payment of outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears.

Other issues, according to him were, the unresolved promotion arrears spanning over four years, non-remittance of third-party deductions, as well as alleged victimisation of members at LASU, KSU and FUTO.

Piwuna urged Nigerians, including religious and traditional leaders, parents, students and other stakeholders, to prevail on government to act swiftly to avert the looming strike.

"The 14-day ultimatum is an alarm to the Nigerian Government.

"We believe the Government has the capacity and financial strength to fix Nigerian universities once and for all.

"As they say, a stitch in time saves nine," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.