Nigeria: ASUU Gives Govt 14-Day Strike Warning

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address lingering issues affecting Nigeria's university system or face a nationwide strike.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Yakubu Gown University, formerly University of Abuja.

A statement issued on the outcome of the meeting, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna.

I the statement,Piwuna said the ultimatum became necessary following the persistent neglect of the education sector and the welfare of university lecturers by both Federal and State governments.

"If at the end of the 14 days ultimatum the federal government fails to address these issues, the union may have no option than to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, an indefinite strike," he said.

Piwuna recalled that ASUU had repeatedly raised concerns through media engagements, campus rallies and appeals over the past three months, without concrete response from government.

He listed the unresolved issues to include, renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding, revitalisation of public universities, and non-payment of outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears.

Other issues, according to him were, the unresolved promotion arrears spanning over four years, non-remittance of third-party deductions, as well as alleged victimisation of members at LASU, KSU and FUTO.

Piwuna urged Nigerians, including religious and traditional leaders, parents, students and other stakeholders, to prevail on government to act swiftly to avert the looming strike.

"The 14-day ultimatum is an alarm to the Nigerian Government.

"We believe the Government has the capacity and financial strength to fix Nigerian universities once and for all.

"As they say, a stitch in time saves nine," he said.