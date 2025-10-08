Nigeria: Tinubu's Minister Nnaji Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji, has resigned following allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him.

President Bola Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the resignation in a statement on Tuesday, saying the President has accepted the Minister's decision to step down.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu "accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him."

He added that "President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023. He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria."

Onanuga further quoted the former Minister as saying he had "been a target of blackmail by political opponents."

"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours," the statement added.