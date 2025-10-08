Nigeria: Forgery - Atiku Demands Probe Into Tinubu, Ministers' Certificates

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a thorough investigation into the academic and professional certificates of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all members of his cabinet.

Atiku made the call on Wednesday in a statement posted on his official X handle, following the resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Nnaji resigned after an investigation by Premium Times revealed that he did not complete his university education and that both the bachelor's degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate which he submitted during his ministerial screening were forged.

The controversy has since sparked public outrage and renewed scrutiny over the vetting process for political appointees.

In his statement titled "Forgery as State Policy: Tinubu, His Cabinet, and the DSS Must Be Held Accountable", Atiku described Nnaji's resignation as an attempt to downplay what he called a "national disgrace".

He also criticised the Department of State Services (DSS) for clearing Nnaji during ministerial screening, accusing the agency of failing in its due diligence.

"Let the truth be told: Uche Nnaji should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation. He should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification. By permitting him to quietly exit through the backdoor, the Tinubu administration has once again demonstrated that it is an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants," Atiku wrote.

"What makes this even more embarrassing is that the same Department of State Services (DSS) which screened out Mallam Nasir el-Rufai for alleged "security concerns" is the very agency that cleared this same character, Uche Nnaji. The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace. Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more of such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?"

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate further alleged that the issue reflects a deeper moral crisis within the Tinubu administration, which, he claimed, is "an assembly of forgers and impostors."

He said, "This episode is not isolated. It is a reflection of a pattern, a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records. From the Chicago State University saga to multiple contradictory claims under oath, the world has seen ample evidence that Nigeria today is led by a man who himself has been unable to credibly defend the authenticity of his own certificates.

"When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu's personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service. It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example by falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation."

Atiku therefore called for an independent and transparent investigation into the credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Tinubu.

"I, therefore, call for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about those who preside over their lives and resources."

"Until this cleansing is done, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into moral decay, economic ruin, and global embarrassment. The time has come to rescue our country from the grip of deceit and restore integrity to public life," he added.