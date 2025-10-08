Nigeria: Nnaji Saga Has Exposed 'Forgery-Ridden Character' of Tinubu's Govt - Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all the members of the current administration.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday morning warned that the investigation was the only way to purge the present administration and Nigeria of the "global embarrassment" the Uche gate saga has caused.

Atiku who said the whole saga has once again brought to light "the deep moral crisis at the heart of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration", noted that "What should ordinarily be a matter of national shame is now being disguised as a "voluntary resignation" -- an attempt to whitewash yet another scandal that typifies the forgery-ridden character of this government."

The opposition leader said, "Let the truth be told: Uche Nnaji should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation. He should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification. By permitting him to quietly exit through the backdoor, the Tinubu administration has once again demonstrated that it is an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.

"What makes this even more embarrassing is that the same Department of State Services (DSS) which screened out Mallam Nasir el-Rufai for alleged "security concerns" is the very agency that cleared this same character, Uche Nnaji.

"The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace. Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more of such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?"

According to Atiku this episode is not isolated, "It is a reflection of a pattern a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records. From the Chicago State University saga to multiple contradictory claims under oath, the world has seen ample evidence that Nigeria today is led by a man who himself has been unable to credibly defend the authenticity of his own certificates.

"When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu's personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service. It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example -- falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation."

Atiku therefore called for an "independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about those who preside over their lives and resources."

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election said, "Until this cleansing is done, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into moral decay, economic ruin, and global embarrassment. The time has come to rescue our country from the grip of deceit and restore integrity to public life." He said.