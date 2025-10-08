Africa: All of Africa Today - October 8, 2025

Tomaino Njoya Only Woman Challenging Paul Biya in Cameroon Election

Tomaino Hermine Patricia Ndam Njoya, the mayor of Foumban and chairwoman of the Democratic Union for Cameroon (UDC), emerged as the only female candidate in Cameroon's October 12 presidential election, challenging longtime ruler Paul Biya. Her candidacy marked the third time in the nation's history that a woman had run for the presidency. The 56-year-old politician's election campaign slogan is: "Freedom. Justice. Progress," Ndam Njoya vowed to lead Cameroon out of decades of misrule, tackle youth unemployment, and resolve the ongoing Anglophone crisis. Despite criticism from male rivals who dismissed her as merely her late husband's successor, she drew national and international attention through an energetic campaign that included social media outreach and visits to Cameroonian diaspora communities in Europe. Her candidacy gained further momentum after a dozen former presidential hopefuls endorsed her, citing the need for opposition unity.

Six South African Activists Released After Detention, Head Home

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Six South African activists detained by Israeli forces during the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla were released and arrived safely in Jordan, with plans to return home via O.R. Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning. South Africa's ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, received the group, which included Dr. Fatima Hendricks, Mandla Mandela, Reaaz Moola, Carrie Shelver, Dr. Zaheera Soomar, and novelist Zukiswa Wanner. The activists were part of a humanitarian flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza when their vessels were intercepted in international waters, resulting in several days of detention. The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation welcomed their release, with Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo urging a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and supporting a two-state solution and immediate ceasefire. The South African government reiterated its opposition to the interception of humanitarian aid in international waters, calling it a violation of international law, and noted that the activists' families and solidarity groups were covering the costs of their return.

Nigeria's Science Minister Uche Nnaji Resigns Over Qualification Scandal

Nigeria's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, resigned following controversy over his academic qualifications. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the resignation in a statement saying that President Bola Tinubu had accepted it and wished Nnaji well. The move came after a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), disowned the Bachelor of Science degree Nnaji claimed to hold. UNN said that he was admitted in 1981 but never completed his studies or received a certificate. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) also said the certificate of national service Nnaji presented could not be verified. In his resignation letter, Nnaji said he had been a target of political blackmail. Tinubu appointed him to the Federal Executive Council in August 2023.

Chad Ends Conservation Deal With African Parks Over Poaching Failures

The Chadian government terminated its agreement with African Parks, a conservation organization with Prince Harry on its board, accusing it of failing to curb poaching. The environment ministry said African Parks had displayed an arrogant and disrespectful attitude towards the government, failing to co-operate fully with authorities. The decision ended the charity's 15-year mandate to manage the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve and the Greater Zakouma Ecosystem. The charity said it had "begun talks with the ministry to understand the government's position and explore the best way forward to support the continued protection of these landscapes that are critical to conservation". The move came amid wider controversy for African Parks, which admitted that staff in the Republic of Congo park had abused local residents. It also refused to release an independent report on the matter. Founded in 2000, African Parks manages more than 20 million hectares of protected areas across 12 African countries. The decision marked another setback for Prince Harry's philanthropic efforts, following his resignation as patron of Sentebale after internal disputes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mass Exodus in Northern Mozambique as Fighting Resurges

Nearly 22,000 people fled northern Mozambique in a single week in September due to a resurgence in fighting across Cabo Delgado, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported. The surge in displacement in late September marks a turning point in the conflict - now entering its eighth year - with more than 100,000 people already uprooted during 2025. Since 2017, Cabo Delgado has been plagued by violence led by armed groups known as al-Shabaab - not the Somali Islamist militia of the same name. The situation has become increasingly complex due to repeated floods, cyclones, and droughts that have devastated livelihoods. The terrorist group, al-Shabaab, continues to target civilians through killings, abductions, and sexual violence, while children are at risk of being recruited for armed conflict.