Africa: All of Africa Today - October 13, 2025

Madagascar Presidency Reports Coup Attempt

A mutinied army unit in Madagascar declared that it had taken control of all military forces as President Andry Rajoelina described the situation as an "attempt to seize power illegally". An army unit known as CAPSAT joined thousands of protesters in the city centre in a major shift in a more than two-week anti-government youth-led protest movement. CAPSAT claimed that it had taken over the leadership of the military command and was now in control of all the armed forces - land, air, and naval. Soldiers from the unit clashed with gendarmes and later joined demonstrators calling for Rajoelina's resignation. The president released a statement saying "an attempt to seize power illegally and by force, contrary to the Constitution and to democratic principles, is currently underway". Officers of the gendarmerie, accused of violence against protesters, released a video statement admitting "faults and excesses during our interventions" and calling for "fraternity" between the army and the gendarmes. The protests, sparked by power and water shortages, erupted on 25 September, leaving at least 22 people dead.

Opposition Leader Herminie Wins Seychelles Presidency

Seychelles' main opposition leader, Patrick Herminie, has won presidential elections, defeating incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan in a runoff vote. Herminie promised to lower living costs, revive public services, and unite the island nation. He said the result marked "a new chapter for all Seychellois". Ramkalawan conceded defeat and congratulated Herminie, saying he leaves "a legacy that makes many presidents blush". The election went to a run-off after neither candidate won an outright majority in the first round two weeks ago.

Mali Slaps $10,000 Bond on U.S. Visas in Retaliatory Move

Mali announced that U.S. nationals visiting the country would now be required to post a bond of up to $10,000 for business and tourist visas, mirroring a similar measure imposed by the Trump administration on Malian citizens. The U.S. embassy in Mali said that the fee had been introduced to reinforce Washington's "commitment to protecting America's borders and safeguarding US national security". Mali's foreign ministry said the bond had been imposed unilaterally, and it had decided to "establish an identical visa programme" for U.S. citizens. The visa policy shift comes despite moves to improve diplomatic relations between the two countries. In July, US officials visited Mali to discuss counterterrorism cooperation and economic partnerships, including potential access to Mali's gold and lithium reserves.

Côte d'Ivoire Opposition Demands Daily Protests Ahead of Presidential Vote

Côte d'Ivoire's two main opposition parties called for daily nationwide protests less than two weeks before the presidential election, after their leaders, Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam, were barred from contesting against incumbent President Alassane Ouattara. Security forces dispersed a banned march in Abidjan with tear gas, arresting 237 people and injuring several others. Opposition leaders accused the government of repression and said they would not be intimidated, demanding political dialogue and fair participation in the 25 October vote. Authorities defended the protest ban as necessary for maintaining order, while journalists reported assaults and equipment seizures by security forces. Meanwhile, Ouattara launched his re-election campaign in Daloa, calling for unity and stability as supporters cheered despite heavy rain. The 83-year-old president is seeking a fourth term against several lesser-known candidates amid growing political tension.

Fugitive War Vet Urges Zimbabweans to Rise Against Mnangagwa's Corruption

Fugitive war veteran and former legislator Blessed Runesu Geza, known as "Cde Bombshell," released a video urging Zimbabweans to rise against what he described as state capture and corruption under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule. Geza, speaking from an undisclosed location, charged that Mnangagwa and his allies had looted national resources, violated the constitution, and betrayed the liberation struggle. He called for nationwide protests on 17 October, ahead of Zanu PF's annual meeting in Mutare, where a resolution extending Mnangagwa's tenure is expected. Geza, wanted for sedition, claimed to represent disillusioned war veterans frustrated by economic collapse and political repression. He called on citizens to unite to end Mnangagwa's "tyranny and plunder." There is mounting public frustration over worsening living conditions, growing political tensions, and reports that Zanu PF is divided.

Calls Grow for State of Emergency Over Ghana's Mining Crisis

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama is being called on to declare a state of emergency under the threat of illegal mining known locally as galamsey. Forests are being stripped and rivers contaminated, prompting civil society groups, environmental activists, and the Catholic Bishops' Conference to call for urgent action. According to them, only emergency powers could stop the devastation and dismantle the criminal networks. Mahama, however, said the National Security Council did not recommend declaring a state of emergency, expressing confidence that the crisis could be managed without such measures. Meanwhile, experts warned of dire human and economic consequences, with research linking heavy metal contamination from mining to hundreds of miscarriages, farmlands destroyed, and water shortages affecting nearly half of the Central Region. Environmental groups continued to insist that, without decisive action, the damage to Ghana's land and water could soon become irreversible.

Nigerian Govt Warns University Lecturers Against Strike, Reaffirms 'No Work, No Pay' Policy

The government has warned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against going on strike, insisting that the "no work, no pay" policy remains in effect. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, Ministers Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa and Prof. Suwaiba Sai'd Ahmed said the government had shown sincerity and commitment in addressing most of ASUU's demands, including improved teaching allowances and better working conditions. They expressed disappointment that ASUU planned to strike despite the government meeting agreeing on timelines and urged the union to return to dialogue. The Ministers added that the few unresolved issues fall under the jurisdiction of the recently reconstituted university governing councils.