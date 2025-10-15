Africa: All of Africa Today - October 15, 2025

Madagascar Army Takes Charge After President Flees

Madagascar's military seized control of the country after weeks of Gen Z-led protests that peaked over the weekend. Army Colonel Michael Randrianirina of the CAPSAT unit announced on national radio that the military had taken power and dissolved all state institutions except the lower house of parliament. The move followed parliament's vote to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who had fled the country citing threats to his life. Rajoelina had dissolved the National Assembly in an apparent bid to block the impeachment vote. The military said it would form a committee of army, gendarmerie, and police officers to assume presidential functions and later appoint a civilian government. Madagascar's presidency condemned the takeover as an attempted coup, insisting Rajoelina remained in office. Protests, which began on September 25 over power and water shortages, had evolved into calls for Rajoelina and his ministers to resign, with sections of the security forces joining demonstrators. The High Constitutional Court later declared the presidency vacant, authorizing the military to assume power.

Mnangagwa Declares State of Disaster After Limpopo Bus Tragedy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster following the DNC Coach road accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa, which claimed 43 lives. He instructed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection, to assist with burials and cover medical expenses for injured people. In addition, the government mobilized logistical support to assist affected families and arranged free transportation for next of kin to travel to Polokwane and assist in the identification process. Buses are scheduled to depart from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building in Harare on October 15 at noon. Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe urged relatives of the deceased to come forward for the identification process and confirmed that repatriation will begin once the victims are positively identified.

Nine African Nations Confirmed for 2026 World Cup

Africa is set for record representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with nine countries already qualified and one more still in contention through the intercontinental playoff. The confirmed teams are South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cape Verde, and the Ivory Coast. The expanded 48-team format has given Africa nine direct slots plus an additional playoff opportunity, offering the continent its strongest presence yet on football's biggest stage. Morocco reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 2022 and will look to repeat their heroics. Two of Africa's most consistent performers, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, will also be seeking to assert dominance, while Egypt and Ghana will be looking to make their mark. A playoff will determine the last African spot, as Gabon, DR Congo, Cameroon, and Nigeria compete to qualify for 2026's most comprehensive World Cup.

Ugandan Court Orders Govt to Produce Missing Kenyan Activists

The High Court in Kampala issued a habeas corpus order directing the Ugandan government to produce two missing Kenyan nationals, Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi, dead or alive, on October 21, 2025. The activists reportedly disappeared after attending National Unity Platform (NUP) campaign rallies in Eastern Uganda. Justice Simon Peter Kinobe granted the order following a petition filed by human rights lawyers from Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates. The petition alleges that Oyoo and Njagi were abducted by men in military and civilian attire and taken to the Mbuya military facility, where they have been held incommunicado since October 1. Four senior security officials, including Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, were named as respondents. In an affidavit, Kenyan activist Koffi Atinda described witnessing the abduction and condemned the continued detention as a violation of human rights. NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya also supported the petition, urging the government to account for the missing men. The case will be heard on October 21, with observers saying its outcome could have significant implications for cross-border political freedoms within the East African Community.

New Group of US Deportees Arrives in Ghana Under Controversial Deal

A new group of migrants deported from the United States arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra aboard a Boeing 767-200 from Baltimore, according to Ghanaian lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor. He said details about the number and nationalities of the deportees were not yet available. So far, they have only confirmed the arrival of 14 West African nationals deported from the US since 10 September, when Accra and Washington officially signed a bilateral agreement whereby Ghana agreed to take in third-country nationals expelled from the U.S. Barker-Vormawor said this was at least the third group brought to Ghana under the deal, which he described as highly controversial. He has petitioned the Supreme Court to declare the agreement unconstitutional, arguing it was not ratified by Parliament and violates international treaties prohibiting deportations without due process. The lawyer also said some of the migrants face risks of torture if sent to their countries of origin, warning that Ghana could be breaching the UN Convention against Torture. His firm has separately sued the government over the alleged unlawful detention of 11 deportees from the U.S.