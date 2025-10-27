Africa: All of Africa Today - October 27, 2025

Ousted President Rajoelina Stripped of Malagasy Citizenship

Former Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina, who was ousted in a coup, was stripped of his citizenship by the new regime. The order, signed by Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, cited laws stating that citizens who acquired a foreign nationality would lose their Malagasy citizenship. Rajoelina, who obtained French citizenship a decade earlier, had faced calls for disqualification during the 2023 presidential election but went on to win. He fled Madagascar after weeks of protests over power and water shortages led to a military takeover by Colonel Michael Randrianirina. Rajoelina, whose whereabouts remained unknown, said he went into hiding for safety. The protests, sparked by youth group Gen Z Mada and worsened by a violent government response, continued despite Rajoelina firing his energy minister and cabinet. His refusal to resign eventually led to the coup, after which Randrianirina was sworn in as leader and pledged to hold elections within two years.

Sudanese Paramilitaries Claim to Have Taken Control of Darfur's El-Fasher

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced that it had captured the western city of El-Fasher, marking a major turning point in the country's civil war. The group claimed to have captured the city from army-aligned militias. This would be a huge blow to the Sudanese army, since El-Fasher is its last remaining foothold in the Darfur region, leaving the RSF in control. The army has not yet responded to the claim. The city of El-Fasher had been under siege for 18 months, surrounded by endless bombardment, hunger, and disease. Despite repeated international appeals, the two sides have refused to cooperate on a ceasefire, despite being accused of committing atrocities. UN Relief Chief Tom Fletcher called for an immediate ceasefire as humanitarian access has become "impossible."

Ouattara Poised to Win Third Term as Ivory Coast Presidential Poll Closes

Ivory Coast held its presidential election, with 83-year-old President Alassane Ouattara widely expected to secure another term, extending his rule to nearly two decades. Five candidates were competing, and over 8 million voters registered across the country. If no candidate wins more than 50%, a runoff will take place within five days. Two key rivals were barred from running due to citizenship and criminal record issues, respectively, resulting in protests and arrests. Despite Ouattara's record of economic growth and stability, the Ivory Coast continues to face poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. The government deployed 40,000 security personnel nationwide amid fears of renewed election violence.

Repatriation Begins for Zimbabwean Victims of Fatal Limpopo Bus Crash

A convoy of hearses carrying the remains of 29 Zimbabwean nationals who perished in the Limpopo bus crash began the journey home for burial on Friday, October 24, 2025. Following identification formalities, Doves Funeral Services and the Limpopo Provincial Government coordinated the final stage of the repatriation process. The tragic accident on October 12 claimed 43 lives when an overloaded bus traveling from Gqeberha to Zimbabwe and Malawi crashed on the N1 near Louis Trichardt. Authorities confirmed that some bodies remained in South Africa pending DNA testing, including those of seven children, while coordination with Malawian officials continued for the repatriation of eight Malawian victims. Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba thanked all teams and embassies for their cooperation, saying the process would help families find closure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda's Akagera Park Named National Geographic 'Best of the World' Destination

Rwanda's Akagera National Park has been named one of National Geographic's "25 Best of the World" destinations for 2026, earning global recognition for its rich biodiversity and conservation success. Akagera has lions, elephants, rhinos, over 500 bird species, and a tranquil safari experience, attracting only about 50,000 visitors a year. Despite poaching and deforestation, Akagera has been regenerated under the joint management of African Parks and the Rwanda Development Board, as demonstrated by the successful reintroduction of rhinos from South Africa in 2021 and 2025. Over 56,000 visitors visited the park in 2024, generating $4.7 million in revenue. Akagera joins Morocco's Rabat and the northern coasts of South Africa and Namibia as the only African destinations on the prestigious 2026 list.